Ellen DeGeneres Looks Downcast & Depressed In First Sighting Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Passing
Ellen DeGeneres was seen looking devastated over the weekend in the wake of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s tragic passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ellen was spotted with her wife, Portia de Rossi, on Friday while visiting the couple’s Santa Barbara home – marking the first time the former Ellen host has been seen since her beloved former DJ took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, December 13.Although the 64-year-old comedian and TV host tried her best to put on a confident front following Boss’s tragic passing, pictures obtained exclusively by Daily Mail show that Ellen was still reeling...
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ Wife Breaks Silence on Ellen DeGeneres Star’s Death by Suicide
Allison Holker sadly confirmed her husband’s death, calling Twitch Boss “the backbone of our family.”. The 40-year-old Boss died Wednesday. Police say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Holker. like Twitch, a fellow dancer, released this statement:. “It is with the heaviest of hearts...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: New Details on His Shocking Death
The world is mourning the shocking death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” His wife Allison Holker confirmed the sad news, which came just days after they celebrated their ninth anniversary. “Extra” has new details from...
The Stephen tWitch Boss Dance That Made Us All Fall in Love With Him
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Titanic is old enough to rent a car.Remembering tWitch.What is going on at HBO Max?The best award win of the year.The most sexually exciting news of the week.The tWitch Dance I Can’t Stop WatchingThere was a time—for years, really—when So You Think You Can Dance was my favorite show on television. Its return each summer was the highlight of my year. It all worked for me: creator...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Following His Death
Connie Boss Alexander, who had a close relationship with her son, says she ‘can’t use words right now’ following his passing. The news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died last week shook the internet and saddened loved ones and fans. His mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is breaking her silence for the first time since her son’s passing.
After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Family Gathered For Private Funeral, An Insider Talked About The Family's 'Mental Well-Being'
A source talked about the mental well-being of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family after a private funeral for the dancer was held.
Ellen DeGeneres Gives Emotional Update On Loss Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her close friend, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, telling people to 'love one another' as she continues to mourn his loss. Ellen gave the tear-jerking update Friday morning -- calling the past 11 days since tWitch died painful and tough, noting how hard the holidays can be for people.
Mom of Cheslie Kryst speaks out after tWitch’s death
(NewsNation) — April Simpkins says she was heartbroken after learning about the tragic death of former “Ellen” TV show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide. Simpkins didn’t know him personally, but his story hit close to home. Simpkins’ daughter, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, died by suicide in January at age 30.
