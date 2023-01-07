ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery

Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Penn State game day essentials

Indiana (10-5, 1-3) at Penn State (11-5, 2-3) Location: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), University Park, Pa. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 54 Penn State 73 No. 23 Indiana 72. Series: Indiana leads 42-13. IU won last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26, 2022. Penn State’s Micah...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s basketball falls out of AP top-25, women hold at No. 6

For the first time this season, the IU men’s basketball program is unranked. After appearing in the AP preseason top-25 in the No. 13 spot and moving anywhere from No. 10 to 18 over the next eight weeks, the Hoosiers slid to the other teams receiving votes category in Monday’s updated poll.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana lands transfer commitments from defensive brother duo

Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker transfer from UTEP, is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana next season, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Joining him is brother Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Texas Tech. While Darryl didn’t record any stats for UTEP in 2022, he spent the 2021...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football picks up two more transfer portal additions on Sunday

The wave of portal additions continued through the weekend for IU football. The Hoosiers added Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris and Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Burris recorded one tackle in 2022 in eight games for the Aggies. He redshirted his 2021 true...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend

On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
SOUTH BEND, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Northwestern 84 Indiana 83 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana lost to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 84-83 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers trailed 41-34 at halftime and were led in the game by Jalen Hood-Schifino with a career high 33 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points and a career-high 24 rebounds. IU rallied from a 76-63 deficit with four minutes remaining but couldn’t complete the comeback.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino discuss loss to Northwestern

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (10-5, 1-3) will travel to Penn State on Wednesday. Videos provided by IU Athletics.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January

With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Finally healthy IU women’s basketball takes down Northwestern

Indiana welcomed back All-Big Ten wing Grace Berger and cruised to a road win. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted her third-straight double-double as No. 6/7 IU took down Northwestern, 72-50, on Sunday afternoon in Welsh-Ryan Arena. Holmes posted a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting, while Berger...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Jordan Geronimo will get first career start vs. Northwestern

Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will get his first career start on Sunday when IU hosts Northwestern. Geronimo is filling in for Race Thompson, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Thompson was at the Northwestern game in sweatpants. He was walking around on the court pre-game without crutches. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

