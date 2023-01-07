Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery
Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
Indiana Basketball Drops Out of Associated Press Top 25; Two Big Ten Teams Ranked
Indiana basketball is not featured in Monday's Associated Press top-25 poll for the first time in the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers suffered two ugly losses this week, at Iowa and on their home court against Northwestern. Only two Big Ten teams made this week's ranking, No. 3 Purdue and No. 18 Wisconsin. Here's the complete AP Top-25 poll.
IU basketball notebook: Mike Woodson on PSU’s Pickett, recent play of Geronimo, Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino
Indiana men’s basketball (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) is looking to break a slump Wednesday. The Hoosiers take on Penn State (11-5, 2-3) at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, tipping off at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network. IU head coach Mike Woodson talked about the matchup and...
Indiana Women's Basketball: 'Most Potential in Terms of Their Scoring Power'
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren has coached nine different teams, all different but sort of the same she said. The current roster has the most offensive firepower all while staying true to its defensive identity, Moren said.
IU basketball: Indiana at Penn State game day essentials
Indiana (10-5, 1-3) at Penn State (11-5, 2-3) Location: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), University Park, Pa. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 54 Penn State 73 No. 23 Indiana 72. Series: Indiana leads 42-13. IU won last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26, 2022. Penn State’s Micah...
IU men’s basketball falls out of AP top-25, women hold at No. 6
For the first time this season, the IU men’s basketball program is unranked. After appearing in the AP preseason top-25 in the No. 13 spot and moving anywhere from No. 10 to 18 over the next eight weeks, the Hoosiers slid to the other teams receiving votes category in Monday’s updated poll.
Indiana lands transfer commitments from defensive brother duo
Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker transfer from UTEP, is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana next season, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Joining him is brother Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Texas Tech. While Darryl didn’t record any stats for UTEP in 2022, he spent the 2021...
Column: Indiana asking Louisville to cancel the football series would be a bad look, right call
Alright, let’s get the first point out of the way. If Indiana is indeed asking Louisville to cancel the planned 3-game football series set to begin this fall, as WDRB’s Rick Bozich is reporting, it’s a really bad look for the program. Jeff Brohm was nigh unstoppable...
IU football picks up two more transfer portal additions on Sunday
The wave of portal additions continued through the weekend for IU football. The Hoosiers added Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris and Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Burris recorded one tackle in 2022 in eight games for the Aggies. He redshirted his 2021 true...
Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend
On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
IU basketball: Northwestern 84 Indiana 83 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana lost to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 84-83 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers trailed 41-34 at halftime and were led in the game by Jalen Hood-Schifino with a career high 33 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points and a career-high 24 rebounds. IU rallied from a 76-63 deficit with four minutes remaining but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino discuss loss to Northwestern
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (10-5, 1-3) will travel to Penn State on Wednesday. Videos provided by IU Athletics.
B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January
With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Finally healthy IU women’s basketball takes down Northwestern
Indiana welcomed back All-Big Ten wing Grace Berger and cruised to a road win. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted her third-straight double-double as No. 6/7 IU took down Northwestern, 72-50, on Sunday afternoon in Welsh-Ryan Arena. Holmes posted a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting, while Berger...
Jordan Geronimo will get first career start vs. Northwestern
Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will get his first career start on Sunday when IU hosts Northwestern. Geronimo is filling in for Race Thompson, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Thompson was at the Northwestern game in sweatpants. He was walking around on the court pre-game without crutches. The...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
