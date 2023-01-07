ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Mountain Falls, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Fire at abandoned building

Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas …. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso. Avalanche fatality. Fire at abandoned building. Colorado will not...
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Shake Shack construction in Colorado Springs begins

Shake Shack is moving ahead with its expansion to Colorado Springs. A building permit has been issued and construction has begun on the popular New York-based hamburger chain’s location in the Springs, according to a tweet this week by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. Shake Shack’s 3,268-square-foot restaurant...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Open space addition could be 'release valve' for access pressure east of Colorado Springs

As officials consider adding 1,021 acres to Colorado Springs' parks system near Corral Bluffs Open Space, some wonder if the land could present a new opportunity in the area. "This is a very different piece of land," said Bob Falcone, who chairs the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee, which heard the proposal at a recent meeting. "I think the big difference here is this could be used fairly quickly in the grand scheme of things."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
denverite.com

Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC

Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

Former Cañon City resident to release comic book series

Many successful people hail from Cañon City and some have taken their skills and passions to other cities and shared them with the world — Kelsey Barnhart has done just that. On Feb. 15, Barnhart and his co-author, Camrus Johnson, will release their first complete comic book series,...
CANON CITY, CO
denverite.com

Tattered Cover’s CEO Kwame Spearman is running for mayor

Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman has filed to join the crowded race for Denver mayor, which may be the most powerful position in Colorado. On Jan. 7, Denverite first saw Spearman’s name appear on the Denver Campaign Finance Dashboard, where other active mayoral candidates appear. Spearman explained why he’s...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Yemi Mobolade launches campaign for mayor

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Candidate for Colorado Springs mayor Yemi Mobolade officially launched his campaign Saturday evening at The Pinery North. The line to get into the event was out the door. There was catered food and drinks, a live band, a few speakers from the community, and even a deaf interpreter for the speakers on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado

DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services

DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
DENVER, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy