As officials consider adding 1,021 acres to Colorado Springs' parks system near Corral Bluffs Open Space, some wonder if the land could present a new opportunity in the area. "This is a very different piece of land," said Bob Falcone, who chairs the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee, which heard the proposal at a recent meeting. "I think the big difference here is this could be used fairly quickly in the grand scheme of things."

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO