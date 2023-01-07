Read full article on original website
Marcanthonyjones7219
4d ago
The Dollar Store corporation doesn't put money into youth sports or community services or programs, they make money off residents and the money leaves the community, NO to corporations like them and YES to family businesses
holmescounty.news
Notice is hereby given that KATHY MILLER, OWNER, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SYDNEY'S SWEET SHOP located at 1849 STEVERSON RD., BONIFAY, FLORIDA 32425 intends to register the said name in HOLMES county with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
WJHG-TV
30A businesses looking to hire ahead of busy season
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many businesses across the county have been facing staffing challenges for the past year, from high turnover to finding qualified employees. While some share those struggles, many employers along County Road 30A in south Walton County said they are generally doing well. “We are definitely...
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
wdhn.com
Wrecking ball falls on Enterprise businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise community members and downtown merchants captured the final moments as the demolition process is underway for the three businesses that burned on the historic corner of West College Street. “It’s a bittersweet day we have gone through a lot in the process of losing...
holmescounty.news
PIT CREW RECOVERY gives notice that on 02/03/2023 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3084 TUMBLE CREEK BLVD CHIPLEY FL 32428 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
holmescounty.news
Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Future Land Use Map Change. The Future Land Use Map Amendment is to change the current Future Land Use Map Category from General Commercial to Residential Low. Applicant: Gwynne K. Ebanks. Location: 4171...
WJHG-TV
Next phase of The Historic McKenzie House Revival Underway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The revival of a historic Bay County home in the downtown area is underway. Panama City leaders are carrying out the next stage of The Historic McKenzie House on East 3rd court. The two-step led abatement phase included the removal of the lead-based paint from...
holmescounty.news
HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF PROPOSED ORDINANCE. The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt Ordinance. AN ORDINANCE OF HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA; ADOPTING THE FLORIDA BUILDING CODE, INCLUDING ALL UPDATES OR AMENDMENTS; PROVIDING FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OR AMENDMENT OF FEES REQUIRED FOR ALL PERMITS ISSUED UNDER SAID CODE; PROVIDING AUTHORITY FOR THIS ORDINANCE; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Panama City truck spills nearly 60 gallons of oil on roadway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday morning, a Panama City garbage truck blew a hydraulics line resulting in up to 60 gallons of oil being spilled on a two-mile section of Jenks Avenue. Upon learning of the spill, first responders and Panama City’s Public Works Department teamed up to divert traffic and contain the mess. […]
holmescounty.news
Washington County BOCC CDBG First Public Hearing Notice The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (the "County") is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic …
The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (the "County") is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for a FFY 2021/2022 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The County intends to reapply FFY 2023 if funding is not available in the prior cycle. The County is eligible to apply for up to $750,000.00 in the neighborhood revitalization, commercial revitalization, and housing rehabilitation categories; and up to $1,500,000.00 in the economic development category. Construction activities funded through the CDBG Program must meet one of the following National Objectives:
travelblog.org
Florida Cavern State Park - Marianna FL
Days 14 – 15 Leaving Gainesville, we are heading to Marianna FL to explore the Florida Cavern State Park. We tried to get a camp site in the state park, but the website said there was not any available. We later found out the website does not work, and we should have called. Our second choice was the Stay-N-Go camp site. Stay-N-Go is really a great concept for quick stops. It is a bare bones campground, with full hook ups, and wifi but no other amenities. It is only for self-contained campers. There are no bathrooms or staff on site. The sites are well spaced out, and a concrete pad for the RV, but no fire pit or picnic table. It is good for a night or two, and at $45 per night the price is right.
holmescounty.news
Washington County Local Mitigation Strategy Committee Meeting The Washington County Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Committee will meet on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9:00 AM in the Board Room …
Washington County Local Mitigation Strategy Committee Meeting. The Washington County Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Committee will meet on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9:00 AM in the Board Room of the County Government Complex located at 1331 South Blvd Chipley, FL. 32428. This meeting is open to the public. The purpose of the meeting is to update the County's Project List.
WJHG-TV
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion sparks concern among residents
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last month, NewsChannel 7 reported the latest details on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, otherwise known as Back Back Beach. The map of where the road could be has sparked concerns among residents. The next phase, Phase III of Back Back Beach,...
holmescounty.news
New assistance program on tap for Bonifay water customers
Bonifay residents who get behind on their water bill have a new lifeline if they qualify for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Bonifay City Council voted unanimously in the Jan. 9 regular meeting to enter into an agreement with Tri-County Community Council which is authorized to use federal grant funding to help qualifying households with residential water and wastewater services.
holmescounty.news
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. The Administration of the Estate of SYLVIA O. WRIGHT deceased, File Number 2022-CP-000122, whose date of death was July 20, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-0660, is pending in the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Washington County, the address of which is 1293 W. Jackson Ave., #100, Chipley, Florida 32428. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's Attorney are set forth below.
Breakfast Point residents raise concerns about Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has been working on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway for several years. At the end of December, they announced plans for the third phase of the project, which would extend the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. The intentions are to help with […]
holmescounty.news
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. The administration of the Estate of Jerry Wayne Everett, deceased, whose date. of death was February 3 2022, Case Number 22-86PR, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division,...
WJHG-TV
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 was another superstar year for Panama City Beach, bringing in more people than pre-pandemic. Now tourism leaders are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new year with a jam-packed calendar. Panama City Beach kicked off 2023 with a bang, hosting its...
‘We don’t need another dollar store’
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (Holmes County Advertiser) — Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful […]
Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
