Days 14 – 15 Leaving Gainesville, we are heading to Marianna FL to explore the Florida Cavern State Park. We tried to get a camp site in the state park, but the website said there was not any available. We later found out the website does not work, and we should have called. Our second choice was the Stay-N-Go camp site. Stay-N-Go is really a great concept for quick stops. It is a bare bones campground, with full hook ups, and wifi but no other amenities. It is only for self-contained campers. There are no bathrooms or staff on site. The sites are well spaced out, and a concrete pad for the RV, but no fire pit or picnic table. It is good for a night or two, and at $45 per night the price is right.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO