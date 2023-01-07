ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

St. Francis Cruises to Win Over Grayling

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071V1K_0k6XBpyp00

TRAVERSE CITY – The St. Francis Gladiators’ girls basketball team jumped out to a quick lead and cruised to a 63-26 victory over visiting Grayling on Friday night.

The Gladiators were able to take advantage of Viking turnovers to improve to 6-1 on the season, and 2-1 in the Lake Michigan Conference.

With the loss, Grayling drops to 6-3 overall, and 1-2 in the LMC.

Traverse City St. Francis will play host to East Jordan on Wednesday night, while the Vikings will play at home against Boyne City on Tuesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

TC Central Sweeps Doubleheader Over Rival TC West

TRAVERSE CITY – Traverse City Central came away with wins in both games of a boys-girls varsity doubleheader against rival Traverse City West on Tuesday night. The Trojan girls dominated TC West 53-24 and the boys followed suit with a 63-50 victory. In the girls game, Traverse City Central...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Gaylord St. Mary Boys Put up a Second Half Fight in Win Over Pellston

GAYLORD – The Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds rode a dominant second half performance to a 66-40 victory over Pellston on Monday night. The Snowbirds would lead 19-12 after one quarter, but the Hornets would cut that deficit to just three (24-21) at halftime. Gaylord St. Mary outscored Pellston 42-19 in the second half, keyed by a 23-9 third quarter.
GAYLORD, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy