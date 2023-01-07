St. Francis Cruises to Win Over Grayling

TRAVERSE CITY – The St. Francis Gladiators’ girls basketball team jumped out to a quick lead and cruised to a 63-26 victory over visiting Grayling on Friday night.

The Gladiators were able to take advantage of Viking turnovers to improve to 6-1 on the season, and 2-1 in the Lake Michigan Conference.

With the loss, Grayling drops to 6-3 overall, and 1-2 in the LMC.

Traverse City St. Francis will play host to East Jordan on Wednesday night, while the Vikings will play at home against Boyne City on Tuesday.