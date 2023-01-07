ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

The Mavericks win their 11th game of the season.

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDNG2_0k6XAqtl00

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) Colorado Mesa’s Men got their 11th win of the season and their 6th win in a row. Trevor Baskins and Isaac Jessup both had 14 points. The Mavericks had 5 players in double figures. The Maverick bench outscored Chadron State 34-20. And the Mavs shot 47% from the field and 60% from three-point range. They break away late to win, 73-60.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
PROVO, UT
KREX

Grand Junction man arrested for felony menacing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been arrested for a lengthy list of various alleged crimes. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacob “Jake” Peet on Friday, January 6 for felony menacing, stalking, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding and multiple other alleged offenses. Deputies attempted to contact Peet on January […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

60,000 Fentanyl pills found during traffic stop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A Mesa County Sheriff’s office reports a Deputy found an abundance of drugs and cash during a traffic stop for a fictitious license plate. The deputy stopped the car near the Fruita exit of I-70, January 9, 2023. Deputies then conducted a voluntary search of the vehicle, reportedly finding an […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

$2,000 Reward for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The family of Melissa Gonzales is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location of Melissa ‘Lynn” Gonzales. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Gonzales, who went missing on November 22, 2022. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Officials inform Western Slope Now 70-year-old Gonzales remains missing […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Mesa County Libraries closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Des Moines Register

ADM basketball trades wins, wrestling takes on elite tourney

The Tigers returned this week from the holiday hiatus with some big matchups to start the new year. (Note: Events covered Jan. 3-8) The Tigers rolled into winter break with two wins in tow. But that’s been their max capacity so far this season, as this is the third time the Tigers have lost their bid to hitch a third straight win.
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy