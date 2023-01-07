The Mavericks win their 11th game of the season.
Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) Colorado Mesa’s Men got their 11th win of the season and their 6th win in a row. Trevor Baskins and Isaac Jessup both had 14 points. The Mavericks had 5 players in double figures. The Maverick bench outscored Chadron State 34-20. And the Mavs shot 47% from the field and 60% from three-point range. They break away late to win, 73-60.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
