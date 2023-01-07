Read full article on original website
Decline of local news topic of Jan. 9 League of Women Voters radio program, podcast
Wippel joins Rudi Alcott of the Daily Herald and Michael Whitney of the Snohomish County Tribune to discuss challenges and changes in reporting local news. It’s because newspapers are publishing opinions or feelings and not facts. When I was in journalism we could only print the facts. Very little opinion. Opposite now.
Edmonds’ Campbell Auto Group brothers, Shoreline diversity and inclusion coordinator selected for 2023 Beloved Community awards
For their longstanding commitment to helping others — particularly those in underserved communities — Edmonds car dealership owners Kurt and Craig Campbell and Shoreline resident Suni Tolton have been selected as the 2023 Beloved Community Award recipients by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) Board of Directors. The...
Letter to the editor: Difficulties with household support grants
How hard should it be to get city COVID- relief household support grants?. For me, it seems very difficult. My journey started more than three years ago with following a link, but I either missed my response or never got one. The next year I applied again, and again I got no response, but a commenter suggested looking in my spam folder — guess what, there was just one email — not from the city. I chose not to follow up although I probably would still have met requirements. Last October, I applied again after seeing a flyer sent out by the city promoting the program. I did get a response, filled out additional information and did an e-sign but never heard from them. I reached out three times over two months with no meaningful response.
Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee hosting MLK events Jan. 13, 15 in Everett
The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is hosting its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, with events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a march and rally, beginning at the Everett Memorial Stadium...
Fitness Corner: A New Year’s note
There’s a collective energy in the air at this time of year. Wafting all around us are feelings of freshness, motivation, potential for change, new opportunities, and chances to make ourselves and our lives better — promoted and perpetuated by newspapers, magazines, books, social media, our friends and family, and of course, ourselves.
Scene in Edmonds: Historical society awards fire truck pedal car to lucky winner
A lucky 4-year-old boy received a pedal car fire engine for Christmas, after his parents Lindsay and Sean won the car during a raffle sponsored by the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society. The pedal car raffle is hosted yearly by the historical society to support efforts to find permanent...
Schedule announced for 5th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day March 4
Dishes from local women chefs and a keynote speech from Michelle Li, co-founder of The Very Asian Foundation, are on the schedule for the fifth annual Edmonds International Women’s Day Saturday, March 4 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The afternoon gathering, sponsored by Crank’d Up Consulting and Girls On...
South County Fire seeks Fire Corps volunteers
Help promote public safety and education as a Fire Corps volunteer with South County Fire. Fire Corps members serve the community in a non-emergency role. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with:. Smoke alarm and home safety education. Disaster preparedness and community readiness. Public events such as fire station open houses, parades...
Second annual Lunar New Year Edmonds to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit Jan. 21
Decorative red lanterns adorn downtown Edmonds in anticipation of the second annual Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration, which will welcome the Year of the Rabbit with family-friendly festivities on Saturday, Jan. 21. This year’s festivities will include a traditional lion dance and kung fu demonstration by Master David Leong’s Northwest...
Dayton Street flooding, library repairs focus of Tuesday council committee meetings
When it comes to flooding, the area of Dayton Street near the Edmonds ferry holding lanes has been particularly problematic — and this was the case again when heavy rains pummeled the Puget Sound region in late December. The city’s new Dayton Street Pump Station, which came online in summer 2021, was hailed as a way to address the problem — although some wondered if it was working properly during the most recent storm.
Scene in Edmonds: Winter visitors
You may have seen these Varied Thrush (male and female) in your yard during the latest cold snap. They nest in higher-elevation forests and descend into the lowlands when their food sources get buried in snow. These photos, by Dave Govan, were taken on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. A lot of...
School board Jan. 10 to welcome new student advisor, discuss policy changes
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting is set to issue an oath of office to a new student advisor, Kayla Apostol, as well as discuss multiple policy adjustments. In November 2022, the board reviewed the district’s policy on board norms and protocols and...
Army Corps of Engineers awards construction contract for Ballinger Park restoration
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has awarded a contract to Federal Way-based construction firm to restore wetlands, riparian corridors, and fish and wildlife habitat at Mountlake Terrace’s Ballinger Park. Tunista Construction, LLC received the contract award for its $5.498 million bid. The project will create and preserve...
Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage
No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds. The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames.
High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2023
Keegan Williams scored the game-winning free throw with 10 seconds remaining to complete the Royals’ four-point, fourth-quarter comeback against the Bruins. Keegan Williams 18, Jace Hampson 16, Cimaryus Sterling 14, Jordan Whittle 10, Noor Ahmadzai 7, Yafett Sebhatu 3, Nathan Sebhatu 2. Cascade leading scorers:. Devin Gilbert 36, Aidan...
Council committees Jan. 10 set to receive updates on library renovations, public works projects
Updates on Edmonds Library renovations, Dayton Street flooding and the city’s carbon recovery project are among the agenda items when Edmonds city councilmembers meet in committees Tuesday, Jan. 1o. The library update will come during the council’s public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee, which meets at 4:30 p.m., and the others...
I-5 lane reductions in north Everett planned for Monday night, Jan. 9
Drivers heading through Everett Monday should plan for overnight lane reductions on northbound Interstate 5. Traffic will eventually narrow to one lane from 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, as crews move into the final phase of repairing the damaged 12th Street bridge. Northbound lane...
