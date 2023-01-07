ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 4

Jason Samfield
4d ago

I hope the kid recovers quickly.One thing going for him is his youth.His body will heal faster than adults.Still, that's a very painful injury and this will change his life and impact him a great deal longer term.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman arrested after leading police on two-mile chase in stolen van, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in a stolen van on San Antonio's northside. Around 9 a.m., a resident at a home in the 200 block of Village Circle noticed a blue van parked in their driveway. They called police, and when the Hill Country Police Department arrived, they ran the van's license plate and found out the van was stolen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sasportsstar.com

San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting just North of downtown. Officers were called to the 500 block of West Euclid Avenue at around 7 A.M. Tuesday. According to FOX 29, a man kicked in an apartment door during a possible robbery attempt....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Grease fire breaks out at Converse restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters were called to a restaurant in Converse Monday night when a fire broke out in the kitchen. The call came in from Wu’s Kitchen on FM 78 at around 10 P.M. Firefighters could see the fire coming from the roof when they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas

If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy