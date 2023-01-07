ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.  Boys  Class AA 1. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1 2. Lincoln 4-1 61 3 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Rush looks to take strong play on the road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush has played well at home over the last two weeks winning four of six games. Rapid City will look to keep things rolling this week as the team heads out on the road to face Tulsa and Kansas City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings.  South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21.  The event is free with […]
BROOKINGS, SD
kotatv.com

SDSU celebrates National Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State football team defeated North Dakota State 45-21 on Sunday to claim the FCS National Championship. On Tuesday night the team was honored with a celebration in Brookings.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wind will pick up across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Snowfall for some tomorrow morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU Campus full of pride after Jacks win national title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU campus is alive with pride today. Students and faculty say the football team’s victory in Texas yesterday to bring home a national championship has everyone excited. 886 miles separate the SDSU Campus from the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, where the Jackrabbit...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

A gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gluten-free and organic food might not always be the popular option in South Dakota, but Nature’s Way Café in Spearfish is hoping to be a trendsetter for the Black Hills. But with a new business comes challenges as the economy fluctuates. Fortunately, owner Kelly Schug was blessed by someone who changed their mind on the building and helped her out.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy