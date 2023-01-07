Read full article on original website
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Boys Class AA 1. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1 2. Lincoln 4-1 61 3 […]
kotatv.com
Rush looks to take strong play on the road
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush has played well at home over the last two weeks winning four of six games. Rapid City will look to keep things rolling this week as the team heads out on the road to face Tulsa and Kansas City.
SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings. South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21. The event is free with […]
kotatv.com
SDSU celebrates National Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State football team defeated North Dakota State 45-21 on Sunday to claim the FCS National Championship. On Tuesday night the team was honored with a celebration in Brookings.
Former SDSU football players reunited on KELO fan bus
Many South Dakota State University football fans are back home following an exciting national championship win in Frisco, Texas.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
kotatv.com
West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
KEVN
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU Campus full of pride after Jacks win national title
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU campus is alive with pride today. Students and faculty say the football team’s victory in Texas yesterday to bring home a national championship has everyone excited. 886 miles separate the SDSU Campus from the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, where the Jackrabbit...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
KELOLAND TV
Mild temperatures today; Pockets of blowing snow tomorrow night
Temperatures have been holding in a mild pattern, with many spots in the 30s and 40s. Sioux Falls finally made it to 30, but Aberdeen held to just 20 for a high. Rapid City really jumped fast and hit 54. The snow cover map tells us a lot about the...
114th Fighter Wing to fly over SDSU-NDSU game
The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
kotatv.com
A gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gluten-free and organic food might not always be the popular option in South Dakota, but Nature’s Way Café in Spearfish is hoping to be a trendsetter for the Black Hills. But with a new business comes challenges as the economy fluctuates. Fortunately, owner Kelly Schug was blessed by someone who changed their mind on the building and helped her out.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
