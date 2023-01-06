Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's classified documents issue adds to House Republicans' growing list of investigations
As House Republicans officially take over Congress and clamor to investigate the Biden administration, a new line of attack fell squarely into their laps: classified documents recovered from one of President Joe Biden's private offices when he served as vice president. "President Biden has been very critical of President Trump...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
C-SPAN is calling on McCarthy to allow its cameras in the House after its unprecedented coverage of the leadership fight
C-SPAN isn't packing up its cameras quietly. The public affairs network on Tuesday sent a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asking for permission to operate its own independent cameras in the House chamber. "Allow C-SPAN to cover House floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations," co-chief executive Susan Swain wrote McCarthy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Progressive Rep. Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein's California Senate seat
California Rep. Katie Porter announced a 2024 Senate bid on Tuesday, launching her campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what could be a bruising Democratic primary. The 89-year-old Feinstein, a member of the Senate since 1992, has not yet made public her own plans for 2024, and her office did not respond to a request for comment on Porter's announcement. However, many Democrats believe she is likely to retire rather than seek a sixth full term.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The GOP-led House voted on Wednesday to pass...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's recent smears against rape accuser brought up as he tries to fend off White House-era defamation suit
A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday was grilled about the former president's recent inflammatory statements against a rape accuser during a court hearing in which Trump is trying to fend off a defamation lawsuit brought by the accuser for his earlier White House-era smears against her. Trump attorney Alina...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden not in favor of ban on gas stoves, White House says
The White House on Wednesday asserted that President Joe Biden does not support a ban on gas stoves after a federal consumer safety official suggested that such a proposal was on the table. The White House response follows a recent Bloomberg interview with Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Yellen will remain Treasury secretary heading into the Biden administration's third year
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to stay in her Cabinet role heading into the third year of the administration, a decision she conveyed to President Joe Biden during a December conversation, according to two White House officials. Biden welcomed Yellen's desire to stay, which comes as the administration enters the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's legal team found another batch of classified documents in search of second location
President Joe Biden's legal team found another batch of classified government records following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall, people briefed on the matter told CNN on Wednesday. Searches for additional documents took place after Biden's lawyers found the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN
Among the items from Joe Biden's time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are 10 classified documents including US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter. Attorney General Merrick Garland...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Ukrainians to start training on Patriot missiles in US as soon as next week
Ukrainian troops are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the United States as soon as next week, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday. The training program will take place at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where the US conducts its own training on operating and maintaining the advanced air defense system. Fort Sill is one of the Army's four basic training locations and home to the service's field artillery school, which has been training service members for more than a century.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration renews Covid-19 public health emergency
The Biden administration on Wednesday again renewed the Covid-19 public health emergency, a provision that gives the administration authorities to respond to the pandemic as cases are again on the rise. US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed the declaration on its expiration date -- an expected step...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN announces revamped daytime lineup with new show format
CNN on Wednesday announced a revamped dayside programming lineup that the network said will employ a new format for shows to deliver the news to viewers. The cable news channel — which has been led since last spring by a new chairman and chief executive, Chris Licht — said in a press release that the fresh approach will better showcase CNN's reporting resources and leverage "innovative use of technology to offer context."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US has made 'substantive' change in weaponry provided to Ukraine, officials say
There has been a "substantive" change in the type of weaponry the US and its allies are providing to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's requests for firepower, two senior US officials tells CNN. The US's latest aid announcement included more offensive weapons, such as Bradley Fighting Vehicles and advanced long-range rocket...
Comments / 0