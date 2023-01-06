ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

C-SPAN is calling on McCarthy to allow its cameras in the House after its unprecedented coverage of the leadership fight

C-SPAN isn't packing up its cameras quietly. The public affairs network on Tuesday sent a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asking for permission to operate its own independent cameras in the House chamber. "Allow C-SPAN to cover House floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations," co-chief executive Susan Swain wrote McCarthy.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Progressive Rep. Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein's California Senate seat

California Rep. Katie Porter announced a 2024 Senate bid on Tuesday, launching her campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what could be a bruising Democratic primary. The 89-year-old Feinstein, a member of the Senate since 1992, has not yet made public her own plans for 2024, and her office did not respond to a request for comment on Porter's announcement. However, many Democrats believe she is likely to retire rather than seek a sixth full term.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House passes 'born alive' abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The GOP-led House voted on Wednesday to pass...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden not in favor of ban on gas stoves, White House says

The White House on Wednesday asserted that President Joe Biden does not support a ban on gas stoves after a federal consumer safety official suggested that such a proposal was on the table. The White House response follows a recent Bloomberg interview with Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Yellen will remain Treasury secretary heading into the Biden administration's third year

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to stay in her Cabinet role heading into the third year of the administration, a decision she conveyed to President Joe Biden during a December conversation, according to two White House officials. Biden welcomed Yellen's desire to stay, which comes as the administration enters the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN

Among the items from Joe Biden's time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are 10 classified documents including US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter. Attorney General Merrick Garland...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Ukrainians to start training on Patriot missiles in US as soon as next week

Ukrainian troops are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the United States as soon as next week, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday. The training program will take place at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where the US conducts its own training on operating and maintaining the advanced air defense system. Fort Sill is one of the Army's four basic training locations and home to the service's field artillery school, which has been training service members for more than a century.
FORT SILL, OK
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration renews Covid-19 public health emergency

The Biden administration on Wednesday again renewed the Covid-19 public health emergency, a provision that gives the administration authorities to respond to the pandemic as cases are again on the rise. US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed the declaration on its expiration date -- an expected step...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN announces revamped daytime lineup with new show format

CNN on Wednesday announced a revamped dayside programming lineup that the network said will employ a new format for shows to deliver the news to viewers. The cable news channel — which has been led since last spring by a new chairman and chief executive, Chris Licht — said in a press release that the fresh approach will better showcase CNN's reporting resources and leverage "innovative use of technology to offer context."
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US has made 'substantive' change in weaponry provided to Ukraine, officials say

There has been a "substantive" change in the type of weaponry the US and its allies are providing to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's requests for firepower, two senior US officials tells CNN. The US's latest aid announcement included more offensive weapons, such as Bradley Fighting Vehicles and advanced long-range rocket...

