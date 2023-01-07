ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
ambcrypto.com

SEC charges team behind the $45 million Coindeal crypto fraud

The U.S. SEC has charged the team behind Coindeal. The SEC has also charged AEO Publishing Inc., Banner Co-Op Inc., and Bannersgo LLC. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States has charged the team behind Coindeal, which turned out to be a $45 million fraudulent crypto investment scheme.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: SBF has his day in court; Barry Silbert accused of ‘stalling’ over frozen funds

After Sam Bankman-Fried was handed over to United States officials last month, his top lieutenants — Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang — had already been cooperating with the feds. The two pleaded guilty to a slew of charges and agreed to assist the Southern District of New York to investigate FTX and their former boss. SBF had his day in court on Jan. 3 and pled not guilty to all criminal charges.
TEXAS STATE
coingeek.com

Wyre limits user withdrawals amid claims of pending shutdown

Digital asset payments platform Wyre has announced a withdrawal limit for its users as it struggles with the bear market. In a January 7 update, the San Francisco-based company announced that it would limit withdrawals to no more than 90% of available funds, subject to existing daily limits. The company...
Madison Cates

Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
coingeek.com

Power Users of Bitcoin – mrkozak

This is the final article in a series where we interview actual users of Bitcoin SV (BSV) applications to understand which applications they use, their pain points, and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. This series intends to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just entrepreneurs and developers.
coingeek.com

Coinbase cuts another 20% of workforce and warns of up to $500M in losses

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is cutting another 20% of its workforce amid a protracted digital asset downturn, according to a new dispatch from CEO Brian Armstrong. The cuts amount to 950 people, on top of the 1,100 they cut back in June (“in hindsight, we could have cut further at the time,” writes Armstrong). Armstrong says the layoffs are part of a plan to cut operating expenses by 25%, a plan which also involves shuttering several of Coinbase’s riskier projects. According to the post, affected employees had already had their system access removed by the time the announcement went live.
coingeek.com

US feds probe Digital Currency Group financial transfers to Genesis

Digital Currency Group (DCG) is being investigated by U.S. authorities for financial transfers between DCG and its Genesis Global subsidiary. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were each probing DCG’s transactions with its Genesis digital trading, lending and custodial platform. Prosecutors in New York are reportedly seeking documents as well as interviews with staff. The DoJ is also looking to learn what DCG investors may have been told regarding the financial transfers.
cryptoglobe.com

Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Demands Resignation of DCG Chief Barry Silbert

Since the November 2022 decision of a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary to suspend withdrawals has left owners of Gemini’s crypto yield product in limbo, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss sent an open letter on Tuesday (11 January 2022) demanding the removal of Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of DCG.

