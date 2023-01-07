Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
ambcrypto.com
SEC charges team behind the $45 million Coindeal crypto fraud
The U.S. SEC has charged the team behind Coindeal. The SEC has also charged AEO Publishing Inc., Banner Co-Op Inc., and Bannersgo LLC. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States has charged the team behind Coindeal, which turned out to be a $45 million fraudulent crypto investment scheme.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: SBF has his day in court; Barry Silbert accused of ‘stalling’ over frozen funds
After Sam Bankman-Fried was handed over to United States officials last month, his top lieutenants — Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang — had already been cooperating with the feds. The two pleaded guilty to a slew of charges and agreed to assist the Southern District of New York to investigate FTX and their former boss. SBF had his day in court on Jan. 3 and pled not guilty to all criminal charges.
coingeek.com
Wyre limits user withdrawals amid claims of pending shutdown
Digital asset payments platform Wyre has announced a withdrawal limit for its users as it struggles with the bear market. In a January 7 update, the San Francisco-based company announced that it would limit withdrawals to no more than 90% of available funds, subject to existing daily limits. The company...
coingeek.com
Power Users of Bitcoin – mrkozak
This is the final article in a series where we interview actual users of Bitcoin SV (BSV) applications to understand which applications they use, their pain points, and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. This series intends to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just entrepreneurs and developers.
coingeek.com
Coinbase cuts another 20% of workforce and warns of up to $500M in losses
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is cutting another 20% of its workforce amid a protracted digital asset downturn, according to a new dispatch from CEO Brian Armstrong. The cuts amount to 950 people, on top of the 1,100 they cut back in June (“in hindsight, we could have cut further at the time,” writes Armstrong). Armstrong says the layoffs are part of a plan to cut operating expenses by 25%, a plan which also involves shuttering several of Coinbase’s riskier projects. According to the post, affected employees had already had their system access removed by the time the announcement went live.
coingeek.com
Richard Heart’s HEX token plummets amid more Ponzi allegations, SEC investigation
Social media influencer Richard Heart’s HEX token project is having a rough time in the trading markets. Its namesake token continues to drop in value as the project faces ongoing allegations that it’s a Ponzi scheme. In late 2022 Heart and HEX became the subject of an SEC investigation.
Analysis-Bankman-Fried fraud charges sidestep debate over how U.S. law sees crypto
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried may find it hard to argue the fraud charges against him should be tossed because of uncertainty as to how U.S. law treats cryptocurrency, as other high-profile defendants in criminal cases involving digital assets have done.
coingeek.com
US feds probe Digital Currency Group financial transfers to Genesis
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is being investigated by U.S. authorities for financial transfers between DCG and its Genesis Global subsidiary. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were each probing DCG’s transactions with its Genesis digital trading, lending and custodial platform. Prosecutors in New York are reportedly seeking documents as well as interviews with staff. The DoJ is also looking to learn what DCG investors may have been told regarding the financial transfers.
cryptoglobe.com
Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Demands Resignation of DCG Chief Barry Silbert
Since the November 2022 decision of a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary to suspend withdrawals has left owners of Gemini’s crypto yield product in limbo, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss sent an open letter on Tuesday (11 January 2022) demanding the removal of Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of DCG.
