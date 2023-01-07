Read full article on original website
ISP: Suspect shoots at Fishers PD officers during multi-county chase, taken into custody after I-465 standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' north side after leading police on a chase through several central Indiana counties during which he fired shots at Fishers police, Indiana State Police said. The incident started around midnight when officers with the Fishers Police...
19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
IMPD: Minors steal car, lead police on chase ending in crash on near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three minors were taken into custody after stealing a car and leading police on a chase before crashing on Indianapolis' near east side Tuesday morning, police said. A person was warming up their car when three minors jumped in and took off, IMPD told 13News. Police responding...
2 possible carjackings and gas station shooting connected by stolen car on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are piecing together what led to Sunday night’s deadly shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis. A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting about 10:40 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Thompson Road at Harding Street.
Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmed Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
UPDATE: Lawrence officer released from hospital after shooting
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Lawrence police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot in the leg while serving a warrant Tuesday night. Lawrence police were called to a home near 46th Street and Burrwood Drive for a warrant where two people were wanted for a previous incident where shots were fired in a neighborhood.
wrtv.com
IMPD investigating Fountain Square fire as arson
INDIANAPOLIS — An arson investigation is underway after a Monday morning house fire in Fountain Square. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Hartford Street. No injuries were reported and investigators say the home appeared to be vacant at the time. IMPD tells WRTV it is an active...
Woman charged in shooting that wounded Indianapolis Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing multiple charges in the shooting of an Uber driver. Rakeasia Rodgers is facing battery by means of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness charges. Rodgers is accused of shooting Marco Batista on Jan. 4. "I am happy because I am...
WTHR
Plainfield police searching for missing woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind — Plainfield police are looking for a 59-year-old woman missing. Gina Gary was last seen near the Mill Run Apartments. Police say she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. It's unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen. According to the...
Anderson police mourn loss of K9
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years […]
WTHR
Woman found shot in car on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman who had been shot was found in a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning. IMPD said officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 12:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Linda Lane, which is south of the intersection of South High School and Rockville roads.
cbs4indy.com
Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10,...
WTHR
Memorial for Carmel swimmer killed in crash
Investigators believe Michael Jent lost control and crashed into a building around 5:15 a.m. on Friday morning. Carmel High School canceled swim practice that day.
wrtv.com
Daleville Police Officer snags five alleged stop arm violators at once
DALEVILLE — A police department in Delaware County is cracking down on school bus stop arm violators. Dash camera footage shows on Jan. 4, Daleville Police Patrolman Adam Curtis pulled over five vehicles at once who were suspected of failing to stop for the school bus on State Road 67.
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
2 killed in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash in southern Johnson County. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and State Road 252, about five miles south of Franklin. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Johnson County Sheriff...
Current Publishing
Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic
The City of Fishers will close 141st Street to traffic across Ind. 37 beginning Jan. 11. The closure will likely last until the end of 2023 and see the removal of the stoplight on Ind. 37 and 141st Street. to increase the flow of traffic similar to the intersection of 116th Street and the crossing.
7-month-old's death ruled homicide, according to Marion County coroner
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a 7-month-old after the child was found unresponsive Sunday morning on the city's east side. The Marion County coroner said the injuries the baby girl suffered at the Pangea Courts Apartments on Linwood Court, near 10th and Emerson, were intentional and ruled her death a homicide.
Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
WLFI.com
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
WTHR
