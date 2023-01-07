ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

FOX59

19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmed Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: Lawrence officer released from hospital after shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Lawrence police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot in the leg while serving a warrant Tuesday night. Lawrence police were called to a home near 46th Street and Burrwood Drive for a warrant where two people were wanted for a previous incident where shots were fired in a neighborhood.
LAWRENCE, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD investigating Fountain Square fire as arson

INDIANAPOLIS — An arson investigation is underway after a Monday morning house fire in Fountain Square. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Hartford Street. No injuries were reported and investigators say the home appeared to be vacant at the time. IMPD tells WRTV it is an active...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Plainfield police searching for missing woman

PLAINFIELD, Ind — Plainfield police are looking for a 59-year-old woman missing. Gina Gary was last seen near the Mill Run Apartments. Police say she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. It's unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen. According to the...
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Anderson police mourn loss of K9

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Woman found shot in car on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman who had been shot was found in a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning. IMPD said officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 12:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Linda Lane, which is south of the intersection of South High School and Rockville roads.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
WTHR

2 killed in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash in southern Johnson County. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and State Road 252, about five miles south of Franklin. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Johnson County Sheriff...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic

The City of Fishers will close 141st Street to traffic across Ind. 37 beginning Jan. 11. The closure will likely last until the end of 2023 and see the removal of the stoplight on Ind. 37 and 141st Street. to increase the flow of traffic similar to the intersection of 116th Street and the crossing.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

