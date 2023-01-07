LOS ANGELES — After a long, grueling season, the Georgia Bulldogs stand one win away from consecutive national titles. No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) returns to the field on Monday night when it takes on No. 3 TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the 2023 CFP national championship game in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs reached the game thanks to a thrilling 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while the Horned Frogs made the title game after topping No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO