ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Dominant performance against Georgia a 'big relief' for Will Richard

Dan Hurley’s UConn program has bludgeoned most of its opponents this season, winning 11 of 17 games by at least 15 points while taking on just two losses in that span. Florida was no exception on Dec. 7 as it was nearly non-competitive throughout a 75-54 loss, converting a measly 30.2 percent of its total field goal attempts, including an abysmal 4-of-15 showing from 3-point range.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football squares off with TCU in 2023 national championship game

LOS ANGELES — After a long, grueling season, the Georgia Bulldogs stand one win away from consecutive national titles. No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) returns to the field on Monday night when it takes on No. 3 TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the 2023 CFP national championship game in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs reached the game thanks to a thrilling 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while the Horned Frogs made the title game after topping No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.
FORT WORTH, TX
DawgsDaily

Sonny Dykes Updates Kendre Miller's Injury Status

On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game. This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title ...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
ATHENS, GA
floridagators.com

Florida Unable to Stave Off Georgia Comeback, Fall 82-77 on Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball gave a valiant effort on Sunday afternoon, but was unable to stop a Georgia comeback attempt, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 82-77 in Exactech Arena. The Gators (12-5, 1-3 SEC) were led by KK Deans who tallied 21 points, including a 5-of-9 effort...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. Tebow is the 13th Gator to enter the College Football Hall of Fame and brings Florida's total to seven inductions since 2006, the most by an SEC school. Tebow was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family

Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy