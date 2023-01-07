Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Related
Dominant performance against Georgia a 'big relief' for Will Richard
Dan Hurley’s UConn program has bludgeoned most of its opponents this season, winning 11 of 17 games by at least 15 points while taking on just two losses in that span. Florida was no exception on Dec. 7 as it was nearly non-competitive throughout a 75-54 loss, converting a measly 30.2 percent of its total field goal attempts, including an abysmal 4-of-15 showing from 3-point range.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs TCU
The Dawgs Daily staff predicts the score of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football squares off with TCU in 2023 national championship game
LOS ANGELES — After a long, grueling season, the Georgia Bulldogs stand one win away from consecutive national titles. No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) returns to the field on Monday night when it takes on No. 3 TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the 2023 CFP national championship game in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs reached the game thanks to a thrilling 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while the Horned Frogs made the title game after topping No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.
Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt elected to College Football Hall of Fame
LOS ANGELES — For 15 seasons, Mark Richt walked the sidelines at Georgia and helped the Bulldogs pile up wins year after year. Richt’s success did not go unnoticed around the sport of college football, and on Monday, Richt received a huge honor for his contributions. The National...
'His energy is going to the rest of the team': Castleton passionate play motivates Gators
Within the first minute of Saturday’s 82-75 win over Georgia, Colin Castleton, Florida’s standout fifth-year forward, had blocked his first shot of the afternoon, and the DeLand native would swat five additional field-goal attempts over the remainder of the first half. By the end of the game, he’d...
Sonny Dykes Updates Kendre Miller's Injury Status
On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game. This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title ...
2024 TE target locks in Florida visit date
2024 tight end target set to make first ever visit to UF this month. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Darnell Washington Injury Update, What his Potential Availability Means for Georgia
On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game. This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
floridagators.com
Florida Unable to Stave Off Georgia Comeback, Fall 82-77 on Sunday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball gave a valiant effort on Sunday afternoon, but was unable to stop a Georgia comeback attempt, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 82-77 in Exactech Arena. The Gators (12-5, 1-3 SEC) were led by KK Deans who tallied 21 points, including a 5-of-9 effort...
Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. Tebow is the 13th Gator to enter the College Football Hall of Fame and brings Florida's total to seven inductions since 2006, the most by an SEC school. Tebow was...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”
LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family
Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
TCU quarterback Max Duggan plans to ‘thrive’ amid Georgia defensive chaos
LOS ANGELES — Max Duggan sounds very much like a quarterback who knows he’s in for the challenge of his lifetime. And he believes he and his TCU football team (13-1) are up to it, even if they are a two-touchdown underdog to No. 1-ranked Georgia (14-0). The...
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett fires back at doubters: 'People are gonna be like, 'No we didn't,' well, yeah you did'
Stetson Bennett is well-versed in responding to critics, and the Georgia quarterback is at it again. Leading up to the national championship on Monday against TCU, Bennett put it this way:. “There was a lot of people who doubted us, and I know people are gonna be like, ‘No we...
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Not traveling to the National Championship Game? Here’s how Georgians are celebrating locally
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia fans are spending their weekend getting ready for the big game on Monday as the Bulldogs will compete for the National Championship. While some fans are planning to travel thousands of miles, others plan on celebrating from afar. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0