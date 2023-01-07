ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Castle Rock metro districts almost $1B in debt

By McKenna HarfordResidents in Castle Rock's various metro districts are on the hook for almost $1 billion in debt taken on to build public infrastructure.At the Dec. 20 town council meeting, Pete Manger, assistant director of finance for the town, presented a summary on the 37 active metro districts in Castle Rock, which have a combined debt of $943 million as of 2021. Metro districts are a special taxing entity that can issue bonds to fund infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer lines. The districts then tax property owners to pay off the debt.Manger said the metro districts added around $58 million to their debt between 2020 and 2021. He also noted that 48% of the $943 million debt is accrued interest.Last year, Castle Rock's metro districts collected around $32 million in property taxes, compared to the town collecting around $1.4 million in property taxes. Read more here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

A Conversation with Colorado House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie

This week, ahead of the 2023 Colorado legislative session which begins on Monday, Jan. 9, Ark Valley Voice participated in a Western Slope media gathering with House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie, who represents House District 13, which includes Chaffee, Summit, Lake Grant, and Park counties; an area that is designated rural or rural-resort land.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Guns stolen from new Loveland lawmaker’s truck parked at Colorado Capitol

Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at the Colorado Capitol. Weinberg, the Loveland Republican chosen by a vacancy committee in November, had stayed a couple of days in Denver for legislative training and parked his work truck in his designated parking spot at the state Capitol building. When he was leaving Friday morning, he noticed his car had been ransacked and multiple items were taken out of it.
LOVELAND, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 1,200 affordable multi-family housing units expected to be completed before 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the 2022 HomeCOS update, 1,703 affordable multi-family units are under construction or expected to start construction in Colorado Springs. In a report, 1,236 units are expected to be completed before 2025, and 467 of those units will be a tax credit for next year. According to the City The post More than 1,200 affordable multi-family housing units expected to be completed before 2025 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Yemi Mobolade launches campaign for mayor

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Candidate for Colorado Springs mayor Yemi Mobolade officially launched his campaign Saturday evening at The Pinery North. The line to get into the event was out the door. There was catered food and drinks, a live band, a few speakers from the community, and even a deaf interpreter for the speakers on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

I-25 and South Academy to see closures for bridge demolition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers whose routes include passing through I-25 and South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs should prepare for traffic closures and changes over the next couple of weeks. South Academy Boulevard under I-25 will be completely closed from Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. through Jan. 16...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Industrial Distribution

666 Workers Laid Off After Construction Contract Falls Apart

Wanzek Construction is laying off 666 contract workers who were building a solar-powered rail mill in Pueblo, Colorado. Wanzek was building the mill for mining company EVRAZ and its contract employees were operating under the understanding that they would be employed only for this project. However, a letter from Wanzek...
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Shake Shack construction in Colorado Springs begins

Shake Shack is moving ahead with its expansion to Colorado Springs. A building permit has been issued and construction has begun on the popular New York-based hamburger chain’s location in the Springs, according to a tweet this week by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. Shake Shack’s 3,268-square-foot restaurant...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County January 5, 2023 Edition

Jeremy Todd Rowland, date of birth January 9, 1980 of Gunnison, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,600. Alexander Delvin Kenoyer, date of birth August 7, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Anti-extremism group marks Jan. 6 anniversary in Castle Rock

A Douglas County group called Just Say No to Extremism gathered in downtown Castle Rock in remembrance of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. Standing outside of the Douglas County Wilcox Building, around 15 people waved American flags and carried various signs, including...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
David Heitz

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says

Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department wants to remind drivers that leaving a vehicle unattended while it's running makes it easy for thieves to break in and steal. According to CSPD, puffing is "leaving your car running unattended to warm it up before driving." Protect yourself from puffing by practicing the following: The post Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy