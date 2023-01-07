Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Springs shopper restrained by Walmart employeeR.A. HeimColorado Springs, CO
This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open TableColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is Growing Greens in Shipping ContainersColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Castle Rock manager, attorney get raises for 2023Mike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Related
Castle Rock metro districts almost $1B in debt
By McKenna HarfordResidents in Castle Rock's various metro districts are on the hook for almost $1 billion in debt taken on to build public infrastructure.At the Dec. 20 town council meeting, Pete Manger, assistant director of finance for the town, presented a summary on the 37 active metro districts in Castle Rock, which have a combined debt of $943 million as of 2021. Metro districts are a special taxing entity that can issue bonds to fund infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer lines. The districts then tax property owners to pay off the debt.Manger said the metro districts added around $58 million to their debt between 2020 and 2021. He also noted that 48% of the $943 million debt is accrued interest.Last year, Castle Rock's metro districts collected around $32 million in property taxes, compared to the town collecting around $1.4 million in property taxes. Read more here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
arkvalleyvoice.com
A Conversation with Colorado House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie
This week, ahead of the 2023 Colorado legislative session which begins on Monday, Jan. 9, Ark Valley Voice participated in a Western Slope media gathering with House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie, who represents House District 13, which includes Chaffee, Summit, Lake Grant, and Park counties; an area that is designated rural or rural-resort land.
Affordable housing on the rise in Colorado Springs
The City of Colorado Springs has 1,703 affordable multi-family units either under construction or expected to begin construction
Daily Record
Guns stolen from new Loveland lawmaker’s truck parked at Colorado Capitol
Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at the Colorado Capitol. Weinberg, the Loveland Republican chosen by a vacancy committee in November, had stayed a couple of days in Denver for legislative training and parked his work truck in his designated parking spot at the state Capitol building. When he was leaving Friday morning, he noticed his car had been ransacked and multiple items were taken out of it.
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso
(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Local community organization Step Up El Paso set up on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street to give to those in need on Sunday. East Las Vegas Street is typically lined with people that don’t have housing. What might now catch the eye along the line, are […]
More than 1,200 affordable multi-family housing units expected to be completed before 2025
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the 2022 HomeCOS update, 1,703 affordable multi-family units are under construction or expected to start construction in Colorado Springs. In a report, 1,236 units are expected to be completed before 2025, and 467 of those units will be a tax credit for next year. According to the City The post More than 1,200 affordable multi-family housing units expected to be completed before 2025 appeared first on KRDO.
Yemi Mobolade launches campaign for mayor
(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Candidate for Colorado Springs mayor Yemi Mobolade officially launched his campaign Saturday evening at The Pinery North. The line to get into the event was out the door. There was catered food and drinks, a live band, a few speakers from the community, and even a deaf interpreter for the speakers on […]
KKTV
I-25 and South Academy to see closures for bridge demolition
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers whose routes include passing through I-25 and South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs should prepare for traffic closures and changes over the next couple of weeks. South Academy Boulevard under I-25 will be completely closed from Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. through Jan. 16...
Industrial Distribution
666 Workers Laid Off After Construction Contract Falls Apart
Wanzek Construction is laying off 666 contract workers who were building a solar-powered rail mill in Pueblo, Colorado. Wanzek was building the mill for mining company EVRAZ and its contract employees were operating under the understanding that they would be employed only for this project. However, a letter from Wanzek...
Shake Shack construction in Colorado Springs begins
Shake Shack is moving ahead with its expansion to Colorado Springs. A building permit has been issued and construction has begun on the popular New York-based hamburger chain’s location in the Springs, according to a tweet this week by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. Shake Shack’s 3,268-square-foot restaurant...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 5, 2023 Edition
Jeremy Todd Rowland, date of birth January 9, 1980 of Gunnison, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,600. Alexander Delvin Kenoyer, date of birth August 7, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
highlandsranchherald.net
Anti-extremism group marks Jan. 6 anniversary in Castle Rock
A Douglas County group called Just Say No to Extremism gathered in downtown Castle Rock in remembrance of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. Standing outside of the Douglas County Wilcox Building, around 15 people waved American flags and carried various signs, including...
Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex
(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com
Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says
Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department wants to remind drivers that leaving a vehicle unattended while it's running makes it easy for thieves to break in and steal. According to CSPD, puffing is "leaving your car running unattended to warm it up before driving." Protect yourself from puffing by practicing the following: The post Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0