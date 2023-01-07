Twitch streamer and NFT creator DNP3 confesses to squandering investors’ funds to feed his gambling addiction. The week was a cautiously optimistic one for an industry still shaken by the turmoil of last year. Prices grew all week with Solana leading the charge with a 36% rally, all the more surprising considering SOL’s price was in freefall for the last two months following the collapse of FTX.

