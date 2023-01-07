Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes
Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Winklevoss Beefs with Silbert Over $900 Million, SBF Donations Tied to Pro-Trump Organizations
Twitch streamer and NFT creator DNP3 confesses to squandering investors’ funds to feed his gambling addiction. The week was a cautiously optimistic one for an industry still shaken by the turmoil of last year. Prices grew all week with Solana leading the charge with a 36% rally, all the more surprising considering SOL’s price was in freefall for the last two months following the collapse of FTX.
cryptoslate.com
How the GBTC premium trade ruined Barry Silbert, his DCG empire and took crypto lending platforms with them
Digital Currency Group was founded by Barry Silbert in 2015, who subsequently created the DCG empire by investing in hundreds of projects and companies. However, the most important company within DCG’s portfolio is Grayscale Investments, the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world, other than Satoshi Nakomoto. GBTC holds...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
techaiapp.com
Silvergate Experiences $8B In Crypto Withdrawals
Over $8 billion in cryptocurrency-linked deposits has been withdrawn by customers of US bank Silvergate, which offers cryptocurrency services. During the final three months of 2022, around two-thirds of the bank’s clients withdrew their savings. To fund the expense and maintain its liquidity, the bank liquidated $5.2 billion in...
SEC charges former BlackRock portfolio manager for failing to disclose conflict of interest
The SEC charged former BlackRock portfolio manager Randy Robertson with not disclosing a conflict of interest when he asked a client to help advance his daughter's acting career.
decrypt.co
Genesis CEO Asks for More Time as Winklevoss Pressures Parent Company DCG
The CEO of crypto broker Genesis has asked for time to sort out its troubled lending unit as its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) faces increasing pressure. Genesis halted withdrawals in November following the crash of crypto exchange FTX. And the platform owes high-yield savings product Gemini Earn $900 million.
coinjournal.net
Polygon’s MATIC jumps 3% on Mastercard partnership. Is it now bullish?
Polygon’s MATIC rose more than 3% after its partnership with Mastercard for Web3. The network had a range of Web3 partnerships in 2022. MATIC still lacks sufficient upside and is vulnerable at $0.77. Polygon (MATIC/USD), a Layer-2 scaling solution on Ethereum, is showing little signs of stopping in 2023....
crowdfundinsider.com
Injective, an L1 Blockchain that Brings Cosmos and Ethereum Interoperability to Finance Apps, Shares Key Milestones from Past Year
To say that 2022 was a “monumental” year for Injective is an “understatement,” the developers claim. This past year, Injective not only “focused on continuing to expand its ecosystem while strengthening the layer one chain, but it also accelerated its reach within the broader Web3 community, generating more news and buzz around its mission than ever before.”
cryptoslate.com
Genesis owner Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management subsidiary
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is shutting down its wealth management subsidiary HQ Digital, The Information reported Jan. 5, citing an internal memo. According to the report, HQ Digital halted operations on Jan. 2; it was launched in June 2022 and operated for just over half a year. The author of...
techaiapp.com
Blockchain ecosystem ThunderCore teams with Huobi and MyCointainer in node expansion
ThunderCore, a leading blockchain & web3 ecosystem announced today that they are making a new development push, partnering with new validators as the chain rolls out its new crypto staking model. The newest ThunderCore validators include the famous crypto-asset exchange Huobi and one of the earliest staking platforms in the space, MyCointainer. Users of both […]
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Privacy focused Crypto Protocol Beam Shares Key Updates from Past Year
Beam celebrated its 4th anniversary on January 3rd 2023. During that time, Beam claims it has “cemented its place as the top confidential cryptocurrency in terms of features, stability and confidentiality, constantly evolving and improving in all categories.”. Launched in 2019, Beam is described as “a deflationary coin with...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] is winning in terms of development activity but…
Polkadot kicks off January with a resurgence of strong development activity. DOT struggles to maintain its upside and a possible retracement might be on the cards. Polkadot has reclaimed the top spot as the blockchain network with the highest development activity count. This is according to an activity tracker ProofOfGitHub and this is important because the Polkadot has recently been dominating in terms of development.
NBC Philadelphia
Crypto Lender Genesis Trading Lays Off 30% of Workforce
Genesis Trading, a crypto lender, will eliminate 60 positions, or 30% of its workforce, as it attempts to economize and stave off a bankruptcy filing. Genesis was hit hard by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, a major client, freezing redemptions shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2022.
Comments / 0