Loganville, GA

Brookwood girls down Grayson in OT thriller

By Colin Hubbard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eZSI_0k6X63zS00

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA – Even on a night when Diana Collins didn’t have her shot falling, the Brookwood senior still managed to have her fingerprints all over Friday night’s overtime thriller against Grayson.

With the game knotted at 52 at the end of regulation, Collins scored a quick basket, then dished her sixth assist of the night to Danielle Osho, and that was all the breathing room the No. 3 ranked Broncos needed to escape with a 58-55 win to improve to 14-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA play.

“You can’t be mad at a win,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “I’m glad we pulled it out. They came together as a team, played to our strengths and everybody contributed. They did what they needed to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZp46_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Shots weren’t falling for Collins for most of the game, but they certainly were for Grayson sophomore guard Tatum Brown, who poured in a game-high 26 points. Brown gave the Rams a four-point lead with 1:20 remaining in regulation after burying a three-pointer, but that was the last basket Tutum or the Rams scored.

The Broncos held the Rams scoreless from the field over the final 5:20. The only points the Rams managed to score over that stretch was three free throws from Brown after she was fouled while attempting a three-pointer with 2:07 remaining in overtime.

Brown made all three free throws to cut Brookwood’s lead to 58-55, but neither team scored over the final two minutes. Brown missed a game-tying three-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining in overtime.

“Towards the end, the girls came together and just locked in on our defensive philosophy,” Mincy said. “We just really weren’t playing to our strengths at the beginning of the game. In the second half, we came back better and played more to our strengths and more together as a team. The shots weren’t falling, so we had to take a second look and try something different.”

Grayson led Brookwood 26-21 at the half with Brown and Samara Saunders combining to score 17 of their 26 points. Jyahni Smith also knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the first half, something the Broncos failed to do.

It didn’t take long for the Broncos to find a rhythm in the third quarter. They opened the quarter by making six of their first seven shots, but they still trailed the Rams by one point, 34-33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKJD2_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

The Broncos grabbed a brief 35-34 lead after layup from Jade Weathersby, but the Rams answered right back with a basket from Jenaisah Alexander and Brown followed that up with a pull-up jumper to give the Rams a 38-35 lead.

By the end of the third quarter, the Rams held a slim 40-39 lead over the Broncos.

Brookwood’s one and only three-pointer of the game came on its opening possession to start the fourth quarter. Kennedy Daniels buried the shot from the top of the key to give the Broncos the lead back.

The Broncos built their lead to 44-40 before the two teams traded free throw attempts over the next four minutes.

Three free throws from Brown knotted the game at 47-47 with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A layup from Saunders gave the Rams a one-point lead before Tatum knocked down a corner three-pointer to give them a 52-48 lead with 1:20 left.

Collins responded with a quick basket to cut the lead in half and after a missed shot by the Rams, Weathersby tied the game at 52 with a pair of made free throws with 20 second left in regulation.

With a chance to win the game, the Rams turned the ball over and the Broncos nearly ended the game in dramatic fashion after Collins scooped up the ball and went coast-to-coast in the final five seconds. Collins was blocked at the rim to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, Osho scored four of the Broncos’ six points. The sophomore finished the game with a team-high 18 points and nine rebounds while Weathersby scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Collins finished her night with 14 points, six assists and six steals.

For the Rams, Saunders was the only other Ram to score in double figures with 12 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwToj_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgY1n_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3a3X_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJU08_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494FAQ_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSREX_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fOmZ_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqtEJ_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMvrQ_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zjo5M_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMUN9_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrccN_0k6X63zS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iyXJ_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0zHZ_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPI9b_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aIMB_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6onS_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QG8Aa_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcIAa_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ks76u_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dD8Ix_0k6X63zS00

Photo by Colin Hubbard

