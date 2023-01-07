Tim Dowling: the best thing about recording an album? Without doubt, lunch

Composite: Getty/Linda Nylind/Guardian

My band is back in the studio, but there’s something much more interesting cooking in the kitchen

When I enter my office shed before sunrise its windows are frosted over, even though the portable radiator inside has been on for almost an hour, thanks to a timer. I put a sofa cushion on top of the radiator, over the little sign that says “WARNING: Do not cover”, and go back to the kitchen to make coffee.

When I return with my coffee 10 minutes later, I put the hot cushion on my chair and sit on it. Then I place another cushion on the radiator, and swap them round every 5 minutes, typing with slowly numbing fingers.

By 11.30am shed conditions are approaching comfortable, but I am almost done for the day.

The band I’m in is recording all week, and I have shunted my working day to an early time slot so I can get to the studio whenever possible. Although my presence isn’t always required, it’s important to be in the room so that certain things I have already recorded don’t get cut. Mostly, though, I’m trying to get there in time for lunch.

On Tuesday I arrive at 12.30pm to find three other members of the band seated around the mixing desk behind George the engineer. A half-completed song is playing.

“Hello,” I say. “Didn’t this used to have banjo on it?”

“You know the rules,” the fiddle player says. The rules are: if you’re not here, you have no say.

“I do,” I say. “What time are we eating?”

The complex that houses the studio has a canteen with amazing food. This is not a common feature of the experience of recording, or rehearsing, or touring, when you tend to eat rubbish while standing up, like a goat. Excellent though it is, the canteen isn’t open to the public: you have to be working in the building on the day, or at least know someone who will let you in.

“My lunch today was, frankly, astounding,” I tell my wife later.

“You sent me a picture of it,” she says.

“The picture didn’t do it justice,” I say.

The next day I order the trout, and send my wife another picture. After lunch we get a lot of recording done, and it is suggested I might not be needed until the next afternoon.

“Are you kidding?” I say. “I will be here on the dot of one.”

The next evening I am pouring myself a glass of wine when the middle one walks into the kitchen.

“What’s for supper?” he says, staring into the open fridge

“Ask your father,” my wife says. “I don’t cook.”

“I haven’t thought about it yet,” I say. “Probably because I’m not very hungry, because I had a smörgåsbord for lunch,” I say.

“Here we go,” my wife says.

“And by that I mean a literal smörgåsbord,” I say. “Ham, meatballs, four kinds of herring, many cheeses.”

“I didn’t get a picture of that,” my wife says.

“The way I piled it all my plate wasn’t very photogenic,” I say, “but it was exceptional.”

On the final day of recording I am the first to arrive at the studio at 10.00am. We listen to what we’ve done, and compile a list of things that need doing, but my mind is elsewhere: I’m thinking about my last lunch.

Just after 2pm I send my wife a photograph of my pan-seared neck of lamb over some sort of chickpea stew. I do not add any text, because, honestly, there are no words. My wife sends back an emoji, its eyes rolled heavenward in exasperation.

As I leave the studio that evening I text my wife again to ask if I should stop at the supermarket. Her reply says: “No let’s just get a takeaway”. A takeaway, I think. How dispiriting.

When my bus pulls up I notice there is a screaming man on board, splitting the air with a stream of abuse that does not appear to be directed at anyone in particular, although once I’m on the bus it’s hard not to feel included.

At the next stop a woman gets on, and the shouting man yells at her for holding up the bus. She shouts back at him, and they both shout at each other, without drawing breath, for seven stops. Then they leave the bus together and walk off in the same direction, still shouting.

After that the mood on the bus lightens considerably. I think: my wife will be interested in this story, but how do I tell it? What actually happened? Do the man and the woman know each other? Do they do this every day?

Much easier, I think, just to tell her about the pan-seared neck of lamb. I take out my phone and look at the picture, to remind myself.