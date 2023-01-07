TSCO: Suspects arrested for armed robbery after crashing stolen car

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people were arrested under suspicion of robbing a store in Dinuba on Tuesday after a suspect crashed a stolen car, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the County Corner Market in Dinuba. When they arrived they learned two men had demanded money at gunpoint and left. No one was hurt.

Detectives say they were able to identify 33-year-old Alejandro Sanchez of Lindsay as the primary suspect in the armed robbery and issued an arrest warrant. They also identified 34-year-old Jessica Dorough of Porterville as a person of interest.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives found Sanchez driving a stolen car in Exeter and a pursuit began. After refusing to pull over, he lost control and crashed along Meyer Avenue and Spruce Road.

Authorities say Sanchez then got out of the car and ran into the orchard while Dorough stayed, suffering minor injuries.

Deputies say they chased after Sanchez and, with assistance from air support, found him hiding in a tree and took him into custody without incident.

Prior to their arrest, detectives say they found out Sanchez and Dorough were staying at a motel in Porterville, served a search warrant, and found evidence connecting them both to the armed robbery. A search warrant was also served for the car they were in.

Sanchez and Dorough were booked in the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility under suspicion of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiracy, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact authorities at (559) 733-6218.

