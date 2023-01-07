ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michiganradio.org

Judge poised to approve Michigan unemployment glitch settlement

The state of Michigan is close to settling a long-lingering lawsuit over the Unemployment Insurance Agency’s false accusations of fraud leveled against thousands of people. The class-action lawsuit dates back to then-Governor Rick Snyder’s administration and the switch to an automated computer system that falsely flagged people as having fraudulently been paid benefits. The state’s collection efforts included seizing tax refunds and garnishing wages.
WNEM

Michigan "serial monster" update

Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Doctors...
Chalkbeat

DeVos’ voucher-like plan stalls as campaign withdraws its petitions

A Betsy DeVos-backed proposal to help Michigan families use taxpayer funds to cover private school tuition and other education-related expenses appears finished after organizers withdrew petitions they’d submitted to the Secretary of State.The proposal — which critics have likened to private school vouchers — doesn’t have a clear political path after Democrats won full control of the state Legislature in November.“This is an acknowledgement that it failed,” said Joshua Cowen, a professor...
corpmagazine.com

Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Health Care Savings During Open Enrollment

LANSING, Mich. — With only a few days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
wkar.org

Michiganders should check FCC broadband map by Friday

An online map from the Federal Communications Commission will be used this year to determine how federal funds are allocated to states for broadband improvements. The FCC National Broadband Map allows individuals to look up their address and see the types of internet services and speeds that should be available to them.
michiganradio.org

Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years

The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
WILX-TV

Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday. The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals. The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses...
Washington Examiner

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
