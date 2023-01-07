Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Ohio State's Cade Stover returning for 2023 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I AM COMING BACK." The all-caps statement from Ohio State tight end Cade Stover showed his commitment to returning to the Buckeyes for another season. The Mansfield, Ohio native injured his back in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. Stover...
dayton247now.com
Police searching for missing Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police need help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Christmas Day. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Cierra Chapman, 30, of Dayton was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says "Jadden."
dayton247now.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Beavercreek woman canceled
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Endangered Missing Adult alert has been canceled for 68-year-old Linda Conley of Beavercreek. Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 68-year-old Linda Conley out of Beavercreek. BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Beavercreek Police have issued a statewide missing adult alert. 68-year-old Linda Conley went missing on January 9...
dayton247now.com
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: School safety plans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Our Crisis in the Classroom investigation continues. Every school district in the state has school safety plans. The Tipp City School District is reviewing its plans and making changes after a school shooting threat was mishandled. “I don’t think it’s safe enough,” said Kevin, a...
dayton247now.com
Munoz Foundation accepting applications for thousands of dollars in college scholarships
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Anthony Munoz Foundation will once again provide thousands of dollars in college scholarships to Tri-State students. Eighteen Tri-State students, nine male and nine female, will be recognized as Straight A students and receive a one-time scholarship of $2,000. One male and one female overall winner will receive an extra $3,000 for a total of $5,000.
dayton247now.com
Riverside stabbing suspect enters insanity plea
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man indicted with a fatal stabbing in November entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity. Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton had been named a person of interest in the Nov. 27, 2022 death of 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah. Brogan pleaded not guilty...
dayton247now.com
Periods of rain and breezy conditions tomorrow
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Our next weather maker will bring rain, colder air and even snow into the region the next few days. Clouds will be with us on Wednesday with temperatures climbing to near 50 for the afternoon. Expect a few showers by Wednesday afternoon and evening, so keep the umbrella handy.
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Zoo's newborn tamandua pup has died
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said its newborn tamandua pup has died. The pup was born to Isla last Thursday. The zoo said Isla did everything she should have been doing and showed great maternal instincts. They said Isla and the pup had "an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup". Keepers also said the pup appeared to be stong, curious and alert.
dayton247now.com
National Museum of U.S. Air Force celebrates 100th anniversary in 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023 as the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum. The museum will commemorate this major milestone anniversary with events and exhibits that celebrate its humble beginnings to more than 19 indoor acres housing more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, and thousands of artifacts.
dayton247now.com
30% larger than a large, Pizza Hut bringing back '90s era 'Big New Yorker'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pizza lovers can rejoice with an even larger slice of pie. Pizza Hut is bringing back its 16-inch "Big New Yorker" that launched 24 years ago. "The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts™ and Detroit-Style pizza," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."
dayton247now.com
Dayton area manufacturer to expand technology development center in $14M investment
EATON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned manufacturer will expand its Technology Development Center to support critical industry sector growth. The expansion entails a $14 million investment and is supported by JobsOhio as well as the city of Eaton. Eaton-based Bullen Ultrasonics will expand its TDC to support industry...
dayton247now.com
Dayton man convicted of assaulting police officer sentenced to prison
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man found guilty of assaulting a police officers has been sentenced to prison. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said today that 27-year-old Deontaye Rashawn Trammell was one of several in a group of ATV riders on North Gettysburg Avenue on Aug. 14 when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the riders. All but Trammell fled when police approached. Officers say Trammell's ATV had stalled.
dayton247now.com
Tooth infection requires life-saving blood transfusion for Cincinnati Zoo aardvark
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ali the Cincinnati Zoo's 18-year-old aardvark is on the road to recovery after tooth surgery and a blood transfusion. “Ali has a history of dental issues, and, because of her jaw shape, monitoring tooth disease is very difficult without anesthesia and advanced imaging,” said Cincinnati Zoo associate veterinarian Jess Heinz. “On a recent health exam, a CT revealed a severe tooth infection. We took her to Columbus to see Dr. Jamie Berning, a board-certified veterinary dentist at Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery of Ohio who has worked on everything from tiny slow loris teeth to large rhino teeth.”
dayton247now.com
RTA offering free rides on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The RTA will provide free rides across the entire system on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This will permit members of the community to attend various events honoring King's legacy. There might be occasional service interruptions and rolling route...
dayton247now.com
Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
dayton247now.com
Schoolhouse Park project moves forward with demolition of historic structure
COVINGTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major economic development project in the heart of Covington is underway with the demolition of a building that predates the 20th century. This marks the first of several projects to be completed in first phase of the project. The Schoolhouse Park project originally...
dayton247now.com
White Castle Valentine's Day dinner returns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus-based White Castle announced the return of its dine-in Valentine’s Day experience for the first time since the pandemic started. The fast-food chain, known for its sliders, will invite guests for a dinner that includes hostess seating, tableside service and Valentine’s décor.
dayton247now.com
Coroner’s Office ID’s 2 men involved in shooting at DeSoto Bass apartment complex
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two men have died after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex on Wednesday, January 4. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims in the shooting as 23-year-old James Anderson and 22-year-old Victor Humphrey. Dayton Police crews were called to the 800...
dayton247now.com
Today stays dry and warm with wet few days ahead
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Monday begins a string of warmer than average weather under generally sunny skies. By the afternoon, it should be in the mid 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday we can expect a gradual increase in temperatures, approaching 50 by Wednesday. Both days days will be partly to mostly...
dayton247now.com
Resident living above business shoots robbery suspect, sheriff's office says
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A resident living above a business reportedly shot one of two robbery suspects who had broken into a Boost Mobile store early Tuesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called about 1:41 a.m. to 3801 N. Dixie Drive for a shooting call. Investigators...
