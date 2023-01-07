RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nationwide, some people are starting the new year by donating blood, or at least one group thinks they should. Here in the Black Hills, the nationwide blood shortage is being felt as Vitalant Blood Donation has seen a decrease in the last three years. According to Vitalant, the national non-profit organization has seen a 20% drop in donations because of life and workstyle changes since the pandemic. In addition, the recent weather across the nation has canceled several blood drives causing more than 2,000 donations to go uncollected in December and the start of January. They added that about 900 hospitals nationwide have seen a dip in their blood supply, which is triggering a blood emergency.

1 DAY AGO