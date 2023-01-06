Read full article on original website
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
BBC
Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears
A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
BBC
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
BBC
Battle woman fined £400 for putting waste in bin
A woman has said she felt "victimised and distressed" after she was given a £400 fine and accused of fly-tipping into a council bin. Olivia Post of Battle, East Sussex, said she had picked up the rubbish from ripped open bin bags near her home. But the company issuing...
BBC
Toxteth gunman who shot schoolgirl bystander in neck jailed
A man who shot an "innocent" schoolgirl in the neck as she waited at a bus stop has been jailed for life. Amid a gang dispute, Rio Jones opened fired on a rival as they rode their e-bikes along Upper Warwick Street in the Toxteth area of Liverpool on 1 March.
BBC
Northumbria Police officer sacked for gross misconduct on dancefloor
A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after an incident involving a woman at a nightclub. PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice by Northumbria Police after the incident in September 2021. A hearing was told PC Pentland "grabbed hold of [the victim's] breasts and put his...
BBC
Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a missing couple and a newborn baby have said they are determined to establish the child "is alive and well". Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have not been seen since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday. Police said Ms Marten had recently...
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
BBC
Sidney Box: Police searching for missing man find a body
Police searching for a missing 93-year-old man have found a body. Sidney Box, from Earley in Berkshire, was last seen on Thursday night and a body was found in a garden on Monday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said. Although formal identification had not yet taken place, police said they believed...
BBC
Man jailed over Birmingham New Street suitcase drugs
A man has been jailed after being caught wheeling a suitcase of cannabis through Birmingham New Street Station on his way to Scotland. Manh Van Phan, 41, was attempting to travel to Aberdeen with 7.4kg (16lbs) of the drug when he was stopped after staff reported him acting suspiciously. Vacuum-packed...
BBC
Former Eastwood Park guard 'was sadistic' with boys, court hears
A former prison officer at a juvenile detention centre has been accused of violently abusing inmates and sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. Patrick Devaney is alleged to have committed the offences between 1970 and 1983 at Eastwood Park near Bristol. Mr Devaney, now 80 and living in County Down in...
BBC
Dawn raids in Bristol target county lines gangs
Dawn raids have taken place across Bristol as part of the police's latest crackdown on county lines gangs. Some 60 officers from Avon and Somerset Police simultaneously targeted eight addresses in the city from about 05:00GMT. They arrested seven people and seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, banks...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
BBC
Haldwani: Locals in despair over fears of mass eviction in India
India's top court has temporarily stayed the demolition of over 4,000 homes in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, but people are still worried about the fate of their homes, which they have spent a lifetime building. BBC Hindi's Vineet Khare and Deepak Jasrotia report from Haldwani town. Government officials...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Kerala food poisoning case: Restaurant owner and cook arrested
The owner and chief cook of an eatery in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been arrested in connection with the death of a customer allegedly due to food poisoning. A nurse who worked in Kottayam district had ordered the food online. Police said 21 others also fell ill...
BBC
Police renew appeal for sightings of Rodrigo Falcon
Police have renewed their appeal for sightings of a man who went missing from Aviemore last month. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen walking along the village's Grampian Road at about 03:10 on Sunday 11 December. Efforts to find him have included searches made by friends of the surrounding area...
BBC
Teen 'stabbed Swindon man in row over drug money'
A teenage drug dealer allegedly fatally stabbed a man in a row over money, a court has heard. Treyvon Ejiogu, 18, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of the murder of 33-year-old Lee Turner on 10 October 2021 in Swindon. Mr Ejiogu was one of three teenagers who...
