Read full article on original website
Related
kwit.org
NEWS 1.11.23: Gov. Noem Kicks Off South Dakota Legislative Session, Gov. Reynolds "Condition of the State" Tonight, Nebraska Fights Human Trafficking, and More
The 2023 South Dakota legislative session started today with Governor Kristi Noem's State of the State address in Pierre. The Legislature will try and figure out what to do with the state's $423 million surplus. Governor Noem wants to use the money to repeal the state sales tax on groceries.
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
backcountryhunters.org
North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151
The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech
Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she wants to save employers $18 million worth of contributions to the state unemployment fund, while announcing other new proposals and reiterating her support for previously announced plans as she delivered her annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Pierre. “For four years we have made South […] The post Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Native outreach marks South Dakota official’s short term in office
Attorney General Mark Vargo stepped away from his post on Friday with a six-month legacy he hopes will serve as a building block to stronger relations between law enforcement and South Dakota’s nine tribal nations. Vargo was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem following the impeachment and removal of former...
KELOLAND TV
Older people moving to SD, United Van Lines says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to United Van Lines data analysis, South Dakota ranked 8th in growth in terms of more people moving in than moving out. The state’s estimated population grew from 896,164 in July 2021 to 909,824 in July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
dakotanewsnow.com
Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
South Dakota’s $423M surplus will be top issue at Legislature
(AP) – The South Dakota Legislature’s nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus. Gov. Kristi Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state’s staunchest Republicans oppose. Lawmakers also […]
KEVN
Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
KFYR-TV
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week. In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two North Dakota tax credit deadlines are approaching in February for seniors and disabled veterans
(Bismarck, ND) -- The deadline to apply for two North Dakota tax credit programs is February 1st. The Homestead Tax Credit and Disabled Veterans Tax Credit can help low-income seniors and those with disabilities manage their property tax bills. Thousands of residents statewide have benefited from a reduced tax liability.
KELOLAND TV
How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
KEVN
New Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission seeks to foster trust between law enforcement agencies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In his last days as South Dakota’s attorney general, Mark Vargo formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission that’s goal is to find new ways for law enforcement agencies to work better together. South Dakota is home to a myriad of overlapping jurisdictions that can...
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law are affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
kotatv.com
Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters
PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
agupdate.com
Midwest families blaze through whiteout conditions, -50 wind chills to save cattle
Fighting through whiteout conditions and relentless, swirling -50 degree wind chills at few days before Christmas, a South Dakota couple worked on horseback to trail their cattle home after the wind pushed their cattle 12 miles away from home. Isaac and Jerylin Dahlman raise a herd of about 500 Angus-cross...
solarpowerworldonline.com
National Grid Renewables building South Dakota’s largest solar project
National Grid Renewables started on-site construction at its Wild Springs Solar Project in Pennington County, South Dakota. Wild Springs, the largest solar energy project in South Dakota to date, is a 128-MWAC solar project located in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) with a 114-MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
Comments / 0