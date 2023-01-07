Phoenix Suns lose Chris Paul, continue skid in loss to Miami Heat

Don’t ever think things can’t get worse.

The Phoenix Suns are proof they can.

Not only did they lose for the eighth time in their last nine games after Friday’s 104-96 defeat against Miami before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center, Chris Paul missed the second half with right hip soreness.

"It's tough having guys in and out," Suns wing Torrey Craig said. "Soon as you think you're about to get guys back, somebody else gets hurt. Guys get re-injured, but it's part of the game It's part of adversity, but we've just got to figure out a way to get through all this."

The Suns (20-20) have lost their last five games. They will conclude their two-game homestand Sunday against the Cavaliers, who just beat them, 90-88, Wednesday in Cleveland.

"Just makes us stay together even more," Suns wing Mikal Bridges said about the team's current skid. "That's what we've got to do. It's easy when you win to stay together. So our true selves is going to show when we're losing. We just keep fighting. I think you stay together more as a team when you lose. That's going to show if you're a really good team or not and I think we have that."

Paul had five points and one assist in his 12 minutes of play in the first half.

“I just saw him laboring for a second and when he wouldn’t look at me, I kind of knew something was up," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "And then when he finally did look at me, he needed a sub, and so I didn’t have to put two in two together. I knew something was up.”

Damion Lee started the second half for Paul, who missed 14 games this season with right heel soreness and has recently been wearing a wrap on his left calf after being kicked in it Dec. 27 at Memphis.

Marred by injuries so far this season, the Suns went into Friday’s game without Devin Booker (groin), Cam Johnson (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot). The Suns trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, pulled within a point late in the third, but the Heat matched their biggest lead in the fourth.

“Yeah, I appreciate the fight, but I still think we could’ve won that game," Craig said. "With guys out or not, I feel like we still should've won the game and that’s the most frustrating thing about it.”

The Heat (21-19) had their share of players out as well starting with Tyler Herro (back spasms) and Caleb Martin (quad), but they got a game-high 26-point effort from Victor Oladipo in topping the Suns.

Bam Adebayo posted 21 points and 11 boards while Jimmy Butler added 20 points for the Heat, who finished the road trip 3-2. Miami only played eight players Friday, but still managed to pull out a win to sweep the home-away series over Phoenix.

"We’re developing a little bit of an identity," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It’s always good to collectively come together and find different ways to win on the road which is always a bigger challenge."

Deandre Ayton paced Phoenix with a team-high 23 points and game-high 14 rebounds. Craig posted 17 points and nine boards while Bridges added 15 points on just 2-of-10 shooting.

"A lot of these games looking like it is coming to one possession games, and we don’t know what kind of possession that is going to be," Ayton said. "Only thing we can do is keep solid. I know this group can do it, no matter who is out there on the floor. That is why it can tend to get frustrating because we believe so much in our group. We know the culture and the things we have to go by to contribute to the team. When we do that, we do not get the dub, it can sit on our shoulders a bit.”

The Suns shot poorly for the field for a third straight game in which they scored fewer than 100 points.

Monday (lost, 102-83) at Knicks: 39.1% (10-of-37 on 3s).

Wednesday (lost, 90-88) at Cavs: 39.5% ( 10-of-28 on 3s).

Friday (lost, 104-96) vs. Heat: 41.5%, (6-of-23 on 3s).

"We didn't generate enough 3s," Williams said. "We didn't take advantage of DA's ability to get the small on him. We did a little bit late, but we didn't attack the paint as much I thought we could've."

This is the first time under Williams the Suns have lost three straight games without scoring 100 points in each one. Phoenix only dropped three games in a row once in the two previous seasons.

"If you think about everything we’ve been through, we’re still .500," Williams said. "We just want to win one. Our guys are hurting to win a game and that’s where as a coach, you just feel bad for those guys because you know how hard we’re playing and how bad they want it.”

Up 51-46 at halftime, Miami started the second half on a 10-2 run to build a 61-48 advantage with 9:36 left in the third.

Phoenix responded and pulled within a point late in the quarter, but Oladipo scored four points in the last 30 seconds of the third with his last two at the buzzer to put Miami up, 78-73, going into the fourth.

“He’s been getting more comfortable, more confident, getting his legs under him," Spoelstra said about Oladipo. "He’s a big time X-factor for us on both sides of the floor."

The Heat extended that lead to their largest of the game, 89-75, with 7:45 left in the game.

Phoenix cut that lead in half on a 7-0 blast fueled by back-to-back buckets by Ayton and a Landry Shamet 3, but Max Strus answered with seven points of his own.

Strus was fouled by Lee on a made corner 3, hit the ensuing free throw for a four-point play and followed that with a 3 to push Miami’s lead back to 14 to force Williams to call a timeout with 4:50 remaining.

Strus finished with 19 points, hitting 5-of-12 from 3

"I felt like we got a lot more fluidity in the fourth," Adebayo said. "We really got our stuff and we lived with our results.”

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns lose Chris Paul, continue skid in loss to Miami Heat