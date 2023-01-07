As we move on to all the news and challenges of 2023, what a news year 2022 was. The selection of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year by Time Magazine was a great choice honoring the courage of Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. Although another great choice would have been the U.S. House Select Committee on Jan. 6 that clearly exposed a coup attempt against our government coupled with lies, fake electors and an attack and assault on our capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden.

1 DAY AGO