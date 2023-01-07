Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Related
koze.com
Photos & Video Being Sought For “Suspicious” Fire in Moscow
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Fire Department is seeking photos and video from a fire Friday afternoon which heavily damaged a two-story home converted to a commercial office building and apartment. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street on January 6th at approximately 4:30 p.m. The main...
koze.com
Eyewitness: Moscow Firefighters Battling Structure Fire (Photos)
MOSCOW, ID – An eyewitness tells KOZE News that firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire this afternoon. “It is the house that is right behind the city hall,” Sharon Fitch says.
A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders
MOSCOW—The probable cause affidavit released last week details what led to the arrest of Moscow quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger. The document provides some answers but generates more questions about the case that has garnered international attention. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection to the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He was returned to Latah County Jail on Wednesday and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary. ...
Two Hospitalized Following Head-on Collision on US95 Near Cottonwood Saturday Morning
COTTONWOOD, ID - On the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 9:05 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 95 near Cottonwood, ID. According to a press release from the ISP, a 29-year-old woman was traveling southbound on US95 when she...
Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary
KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
Clarkston Man Arrested in Nez Perce County for Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On the morning of October 5, 2022, an officer with the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 1500 block of G Street after receiving the report of a hit-and-run collision. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, upon arrival officers made contact with...
koze.com
Homeless Man Arrested in Whitman County on Multiple Charges
COLFAX, WA – A 39-year-old homeless man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident near Dry Creek Road in Whitman County Saturday. According to a press release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, Nicholas J. Bunch was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and three counts of Vehicle Prowl late Saturday night.
KHQ Right Now
Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigating 3 unrelated deaths
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Investigators with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating three unrelated deaths that happened on Jan. 7. While the SCSO has identified two of the decedents and alerted their families, they have not publicly released their names. SCSO is investigating the death of an elderly...
pullmanradio.com
Hole In Bridge To Access Almota Grain Terminal On Snake River South Of Colfax Forces Traffic To One Lane
The bridge to access the Almota grain terminal on the Snake River South of Colfax is down to one lane. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that a hole has developed in the middle of the span between the two lanes. Traffic is being restricted to one lane over the bridge with vehicles straddling the hole. The traffic restriction starts on Monday. There are no weight restrictions on the bridge. WSDOT says heavy truck traffic over the bridge in recent weeks has caused the hole to get bigger.
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
Whitman County Deputies Arrest Homeless Man for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Multiple Counts of Vehicle Prowl
WHITMAN COUNTY - On the evening of Saturday, January 7, 2023, a Whitman County Deputies received a report regarding a suspicious person. The citizen reported that he had given a stranger a ride home earlier in the day and dropped him off near a home on Dry Creek Road. However after dropping the man off, the citizen who provided the ride felt that the interaction and circumstances were odd and wanted to notify law enforcement of the situation.
Father of one of the Moscow Murder Victims Speaks out
"He was just a person looking for an opportunity and just happened to be in that house and it's hard to take," said Steven Goncalves. The father of Kaylee Goncalves, is speaking out. She was one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November. Nearly two...
Idaho State Police investigate head-on collision that happened on US 12
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police on January 5, 2023, at approximately 12:39 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision eastbound on US 12 at the intersection of US 12 and SH 3 near Arrow Bridge, Nez Perce County, Idaho. The roadway was closed and reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours.
koze.com
Lewis County Search Warrant Results in Arrest of 50yo Man For Theft & Drug Charges
KAMIAH, ID – A 50-year-old man was taken into custody on theft and drug charges following an investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, the search warrant was executed at about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 3200 block of Highway 62 near Kamiah with the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office drone deployment team and detectives division.
koze.com
NYPD Recalls Bullets Manufactured By Lewiston’s Speer
NEW YORK, NY – A department-wide recall of 9 mm ammunition manufactured in the Lewis-Clark Valley has been issued by the New York Police Department. According to the New York Daily News, it was reportedly discovered that a very small, specific lot number of bullets made by Speer were failing to fire properly during training at the firing range. There were no reported injuries and none of the bullets were discharged in public.
pullmanradio.com
More Land In Mostly Vacant Business Park In South Pullman Proposed To Be Rezoned Residential
The developer of the mostly vacant business park in South Pullman is hoping to rezone more land at the site to residential lots. Kevin Kirkman’s Palouse Business Center Subdivision near the city cemetery was first opened in 2013. Most of the commercial lots remain vacant and some of the property has already been rezoned for residential development.
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim
Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity. Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University...
Comments / 0