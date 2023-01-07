ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

koze.com

Photos & Video Being Sought For “Suspicious” Fire in Moscow

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Fire Department is seeking photos and video from a fire Friday afternoon which heavily damaged a two-story home converted to a commercial office building and apartment. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street on January 6th at approximately 4:30 p.m. The main...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders

MOSCOW—The probable cause affidavit released last week details what led to the arrest of Moscow quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger. The document provides some answers but generates more questions about the case that has garnered international attention. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection to the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He was returned to Latah County Jail on Wednesday and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary. ...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
koze.com

Homeless Man Arrested in Whitman County on Multiple Charges

COLFAX, WA – A 39-year-old homeless man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident near Dry Creek Road in Whitman County Saturday. According to a press release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, Nicholas J. Bunch was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and three counts of Vehicle Prowl late Saturday night.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigating 3 unrelated deaths

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Investigators with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating three unrelated deaths that happened on Jan. 7. While the SCSO has identified two of the decedents and alerted their families, they have not publicly released their names. SCSO is investigating the death of an elderly...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Hole In Bridge To Access Almota Grain Terminal On Snake River South Of Colfax Forces Traffic To One Lane

The bridge to access the Almota grain terminal on the Snake River South of Colfax is down to one lane. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that a hole has developed in the middle of the span between the two lanes. Traffic is being restricted to one lane over the bridge with vehicles straddling the hole. The traffic restriction starts on Monday. There are no weight restrictions on the bridge. WSDOT says heavy truck traffic over the bridge in recent weeks has caused the hole to get bigger.
COLFAX, WA
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

koze.com

Lewis County Search Warrant Results in Arrest of 50yo Man For Theft & Drug Charges

koze.com

NYPD Recalls Bullets Manufactured By Lewiston’s Speer

NEW YORK, NY – A department-wide recall of 9 mm ammunition manufactured in the Lewis-Clark Valley has been issued by the New York Police Department. According to the New York Daily News, it was reportedly discovered that a very small, specific lot number of bullets made by Speer were failing to fire properly during training at the firing range. There were no reported injuries and none of the bullets were discharged in public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID

