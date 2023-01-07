The bridge to access the Almota grain terminal on the Snake River South of Colfax is down to one lane. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that a hole has developed in the middle of the span between the two lanes. Traffic is being restricted to one lane over the bridge with vehicles straddling the hole. The traffic restriction starts on Monday. There are no weight restrictions on the bridge. WSDOT says heavy truck traffic over the bridge in recent weeks has caused the hole to get bigger.

COLFAX, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO