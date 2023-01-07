Trail Blazers lack of execution late in games costing them victories: ‘We just haven’t been good enough down the stretch’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Wednesday in Portland: Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue that grounded all domestic flightsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gary Payton II probable for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Gary Payton II is listed as probable for the Portland Trail Blazers’ Tuesday night matchup against Orlando at the Moda Center. However, Payton was listed as probable on Saturday prior to Sunday’s loss at the Toronto Raptors before being downgraded to doubtful and then out with a sprained ankle.
Cold-shooting Portland Trail Blazers lose 109-106 to Orlando Magic: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers, who were awful from three-point range Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic, had three long-range looks with a chance to tie the game on their final possession and missed them all. It led to a 109-106 Blazers loss at the Moda Center, arguably their worst of...
Reeling Portland Trail Blazers return home in desperate need of wins and the return of key bench players: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers (19-20) are struggling but return home to play 10 of the their next 11 at the Moda Center during what could be the most critical stretch of their season. On the latest Blazer Focused podcast, Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach analyze the Blazers chances of turning...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Portland Timbers legend Diego Valeri joins Apple’s broadcast team for MLS Season Pass
A pair of familiar faces will be joining the broadcast teams for MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Diego Valeri, the Portland Timbers’ Timbers all-time leading goal-scorer and former MLS MVP, will be a Spanish-language studio analyst, and former Timbers broadcaster Jake Zivin will be among the regular play-by-play voices for Apple broadcasts. MLS Season Pass is available for subscription beginning Feb. 1.
Is it time to give defending Class 6A champ Tualatin respect as potential title contenders?
Let first year coach Bubba Lemon be the first to say it: The Tualatin Timberwolves are flying under the radar. After an offseason that saw top-tier transfers turn competitive programs into potential elite title contenders, it was easy to overlook the reigning state champions themselves — who, after a 26-2 finish and the school’s first basketball state title — lost four all-conference players to graduation as well as longtime coach Todd Jukkala, who stepped down.
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: Despite a couple of close calls, West Linn remains on top
We are just getting into league play in Oregon’s Class 6A, and the games are going to start getting very important. With more games against in-state competition, it’s going to get easier and easier to see how good some teams are against each other as the weeks go on.
Stetson Bennett unrecognizable in incredible throwback pic following heroics for Bulldogs against TCU
STETSON Bennett's college football journey has been one for the ages. A two-star recruit out of high school, Bennett had to jump over hurdle after hurdle in order to just get a shot at the school of his dreams. After walking on at Georgia, Bennett spent the year on the...
Portland Winterhawks at Saskatoon Blades: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (27-6-2-1) take on the Saskatoon Blades (26-6-2-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, January 11, 5pm PST. Where: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Blades audio. Follow:
Group of 7 tight-knit seniors leading the way for Jesuit basketball
There’s a lot of best-evers when Jesuit girl’s basketball Jason Lowery describes this year’s Crusaders’ seniors. The group is part of a deep pool of Class 6A girls basketball state title contenders this winter, but no matter the outcome, the senior class has left indelible marks on Lowery.
Seahawks vs 49ers wild card game tickets price, how to buy online: Date, time, location for NFL playoffs matchup
It will be a west coast party in the NFC wild card round to kick off the 2023 NFL playoffs. Seattle held on for an overtime win in the final week of the season to secure a postseason berth and the Seahawks will now face the red-hot San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 14 and kickoff coming at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how you can get tickets to the game if you plan to attend.
Chicago Bears land No. 1 pick in NFL Draft after Houston Texans rally for win at Indianapolis
Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0