Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Legendary broadcaster 'Mad Dog' Russo rails against Georgia's Stetson Bennett: 'He's not a kid'
Chris Russo is not fond of 25-year-old Stetson Bennett winning college football championships. On his SiriusXM program, Russo claimed Bennett's age gave him an unfair advantage.
NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Where every team stands in the race for Super Bowl LVII
14 teams remain in the battle to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Who will come out of the crowded field to represent their conference in the Super Bowl?
Report: Cardinals Receive Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Tyrese Haliburton has no interest in talking to Wally Szczerbiak about ‘fake All-Star’ jab
Thanks, but no thanks. That was essentially the message from Tyrese Haliburton to Wally Szczerbiak as the Pacers visited the Garden on Wednesday night to meet the Knicks. The Pacers’ star point guard has no interest in hearing what Szczerbiak has to say after the Knicks analyst criticized him following the Knicks’ win in Indiana on Dec. 18. “Nah, zero,” Haliburton said on “The Woj Pod.” Szczerbiak has reached out to people close to Haliburton, but Haliburton has declined to speak to him. The MSG Network analyst went at Haliburton after the first meeting between the two teams, calling him “Mr. supposed wannabe fake...
Beaver Dam native remains only man to die directly from an injury sustained in MLB game
Raymond Johnson Chapman died from injuries sustained in his final baseball game in Aug. 16, 1920.
