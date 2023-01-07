ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

From Empire of Light to Hunters: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459aqQ_0k6X0kau00
Cinema daze … Olivia Colman in Empire of Light. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Contents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaSQE_0k6X0kau00

Going out: Cinema

Empire of Light

Out 9 January

Starring the incomparable Olivia Colman plus a host of other national treasures and bright young things, and set on the coast of England in the 1980s, Empire of Light is director Sam Mendes’s ode to the beauty and profundity of the silver screen – the titular Empire being, of course, a cinema.

Rashomon

Out now

Rashomon may be one of those films that is more often referenced than seen, but the BFI is setting out to change all that with this rerelease of the Akira Kurosawa classic, whose title has become a byword for different interpretations or versions of the same event.

Till

Out now

A drama from Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency) set in 1955, and based on the true story of the activist Mamie Till-Bradley (Danielle Deadwyler), who was forced to pursue justice after her 14-year-old son Emmett (Jalyn Hall) was murdered in horrific, racially motivated circumstances.

The Enforcer

Out now

If your new year resolution was to finally watch the lauded classics of world cinema that you’ve yet to see, move along, nothing to see here. If your new year resolution was to watch Antonio Banderas enforce stuff, using violence, then boy is this action thriller the January pick for you. Catherine Bray

Going out: Gigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKGXX_0k6X0kau00
Sky lark … Gergely Madaras. Photograph: marcoborggreve.com

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Symphony Hall, Birmingham, 12 January

Gergely Madaras conducts the world premiere of Thomas Larcher’s Third Symphony, A Line above the Sky, one of the works commissioned to mark the centenary of the CBSO in 2020. Andrew Clements

The 1975

8 to 30 January; tour starts Brighton

So far the 1975’s tour, in support of last year’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language album, has seen frontman Matty Healy kissing fans on stage (with their consent), admonishing security guards via Auto-Tune and eating (apparently) raw meat. As the band roll into the UK, expect some high-concept art-pop mixed in with hijinks. Michael Cragg

Jackson Wang

Eventim Apollo, London, 12 January

The rapper, singer, dancer, record producer, fashion designer, director and former member of Hong Kong’s national fencing team arrives in the UK for this one-off gig in support of second album, Magic Man. Dramatic and impassioned, Wang’s all-caps pop feels better suited to arenas, which may well be next. MC

Alex Clarke Quartet

Seven Arts, Leeds, 12 January; Birmingham Jazz, 13 January

Versatility isn’t always a virtue, but 20-year-old UK saxophonist and flautist Alex Clarke has made it hers. This quartet includes lyrical pianist Dave Newton and powerful drummer Clark Tracey. John Fordham

Going out: Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJTaV_0k6X0kau00
Holy land … Barbara Hepworth’s Oval Sculpture (No 2). Photograph: Mark Heathcote/Tate Photography

Barbara Hepworth

Tate St Ives, to 1 May

The landscape of St Ives inspired Hepworth, whose studio is preserved here. Her abstract but natural forms, pierced by what seems a slow erosion, echo silently like haunted sea caves. This museum is a perfect setting for a survey of the life and art of one of the most admired British sculptors.

Dan Flavin

David Zwirner, London, 12 January to 18 February

The artist who revealed the beauty of fluorescent light brings a bit of colour and magic to January. Today artists use technology as readily as paint, but when Flavin started arranging lights into sculptures, the electrification of art was something quite new. The simplicity of his art makes it endure.

Ellie Niblock

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, near Wakefield, to 29 January

The landscape of Yorkshire Sculpture Park is a living sculpture in itself, with delightful pastoral features from woodlands to rolling pastures to hills. It makes for perfect winter walks and has inspired Niblock to create new works in a residency here. She experiments with digital responses to the land.

Marcus Harvey

Wellington Arch, London, 11 January to 19 March

History can be remembered in many ways. Wellington Arch commemorates the victor of Waterloo on a grand scale. Harvey was notorious in the 1990s for painting a daunting image of a less acclaimed figure, Myra Hindley. Here he portrays other historical heroes and villains, including Thatcher and Napoleon, in ceramics. Jonathan Jones

Going out: Stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxRky_0k6X0kau00
Odette relief … English National Ballet’s Swan Lake. Photograph: Laurent Liotardo

Swan Lake

London Coliseum, 12 to 22 January

Just the thing for escaping from the post-Christmas slump into an enchanted world of Tchaikovsky’s brooding and swooning music, the melancholy beauty of cursed white swan Odette and the dazzling deceit (and multiple fouetté turns) of the black swan Odile. Lyndsey Winship

Jessica Fostekew

Soho Theatre, London, 11 to 14 January

Fostekew’s latest gung-ho celebration of womanhood covers the standup’s split from her son’s father and her new same-sex relationship alongside a glut of adjacent topics, from bimbos and pubes to homophobia. Rachel Aroesti

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Theatre Royal Bath, 13 January to 11 February

Elizabeth McGovern and Dougray Scott play Edward Albee’s famously ferocious couple, who set about destroying each other – and their dinner guests – over the course of one brutal evening. Directed by Lindsay Posner. Miriam Gillinson

The Wife of Willesden

Kiln theatre, London, to 11 February

Zadie Smith’s acclaimed adaptation of Chaucer’s raucous tale returns, which sees director Indhu Rubasingham transform the theatre into a local boozer. Smith’s script is ferociously clever and fun and Clare Perkins has a blast as five-times married local legend, Alvita. MG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4ofU_0k6X0kau00

Staying in: Streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yu8oA_0k6X0kau00
Trigger warning … Al Pacino in Hunters. Photograph: Amazon Prime Video

Hunters

Prime Video, 13 January

Few of history’s horrors have been as obsessively rewritten as the Holocaust and its aftermath, and this alternative-timeline action series is (seemingly) one big revenge fantasy. Series one followed a crew of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York; this second and final outing sees the team return for one last job: a pan-continental quest to track down Hitler.

Welcome

to Chippendales

Disney+, 11 January

The wacky, convoluted and ultimately very disturbing tale of the striptease franchise has proved a true-crime goldmine. Kumail Nanjiani plays Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, a man who grabbed the American dream by the collar and cuffs before spiralling into a paranoid, murderous mess.

Mystery Road: Origin

BBC Four/iPlayer, 7 January, 9pm

Indigenous Australian detective Jay Swan is back in this stately but compelling 1999-set prequel, which sees him pursue the gang of masked robbers terrorising his home town while navigating complicated family ties.

The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty

All 4/Channel 4, 9 January, 9pm

Kim, Kylie et al are now veritable cornerstones of global pop culture, era-defining influencers in the fields of reality TV, social media, beauty and fashion. This two-part doc gives them their dues as it goggles at their outrageous wealth. RA

Staying in: Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMHsF_0k6X0kau00
Roar talent … One Piece Odyssey. Photograph: Bandai Namco

One Piece Odyssey

Out 13 January, Playstation, Xbox, PC

Based on the manga that’s been going strong since 1997, this RPG puts you in the shoes of elastic pirate Monkey D Luffy and crew to battle and explore in a bright world full of nostalgic references for manga fans.

No Man’s Sky

Out now, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Mac, PC

Ease yourself into the year by revisiting this contemplative spacefaring game, a whole capsule universe in code which has been steadily improved and updated for years now. Keza MacDonald

Staying in: Albums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235tHN_0k6X0kau00
Every Loser wins … Iggy Pop. Photograph: Vincent Guignet

Iggy Pop – Every Loser

Out now

The perpetually shirtless rock icon returns with this 19th studio album. Iggy promises the music will “beat the shit out of you”, and Every Loser features input from Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus), who all assist on the ragged single, Frenzy.

Gabrielle Aplin – Phosphorescent

Out 13 January

A decade on from her John Lewis-assisted UK No 1 with The Power of Love, British singer-songwriter Aplin returns with her fourth album. Reuniting with producer Mike Spencer, Phosphorescent trades in slow-burning, pensive ballads (Don’t Know What I Want), and percolating bangers such as recent single, Don’t Say.

Anti-Flag – Lies They Tell Our Children

Out now

Pittsburgh’s punk titans return with their 13th album, and their first to feature a conceptual framework. Exploring “the dystopian corporate wasteland we all face”, and the causes behind it, Lies They Tell Our Children is given an extra shot of anger by its roll-call of guests including members of Rise Against and Silverstein.

Brakence – Hypochondriac

Out now

Ohio’s self-confessed “synth nerd” Randy Findell makes disruptive, shape-shifting pop, free of categorisation. Across 13 mind-melting songs, Findell touches on turntable fantasias (the relentlessly bonkers Caffeine), emo experiments (Argyle) and low-slung R&B (CBD). MC

Staying in: Brain food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iu39y_0k6X0kau00
Radio activity … The Divided Dial.

Podcast

Talk radio has taken on increasing political force in recent years in the US and this incisive series from journalist Katie Thornton traces how Christian company Salem Media is pushing the airwaves to the right.

Online

After his death in 2021, Greg Tate left a legacy of deeply felt writing on the cultural contributions of Black America. This online archive collects his work for the likes of the Village Voice and Rolling Stone.

Spector

Sky Documentaries, 8 January

This four-part series delves deep into the tragedy and ensuing media circus that followed the death of actor Lana Clarkson at record producer Phil Spector’s LA home in 2003, resulting in his conviction for murder in 2009. Ammar Kalia

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Melbourne: ‘The best part is the element of surprise’

While Melbourne’s fine dining scene is sensational, it’s the city’s multiculturalism that makes eating here so exciting. Sydney Road in Brunswick is a microcosm of this, a place where old Italian supermarkets mingle with Middle Eastern jewellers and hipster bars. Start with a breakfast halloumi toastie at Wide Open Road then wander along the strip, stopping at A1 Bakery for a spinach-and-cheese triangle or chicken tawouk wrap. Nearby, blingy Lebanese patisserie Balha’s Pastry is open late and its baklava is the closest to my mum’s version – delicate, not too syrupy, just perfect. In an intimate laneway off Sydney Road, Mamma’s Boy Trattoria is fantastic for handmade pasta. It serves bottomless gnocchi and cocktail lunches on Sundays, which you need to book online. Across in Collingwood, Jim’s Greek Tavern is a local institution, the place to celebrate Melbourne’s status as the largest Greek-speaking city outside Greece. Your best bet is to let its staff feed you but make sure to order the saganaki and scallops.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle

With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
The Guardian

The Guardian

548K+
Followers
126K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy