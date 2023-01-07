Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia High’s Higgins wins Topeka West Diving Invitational
Emporia High senior Braxton Higgins won the Topeka West Invitational Tuesday afternoon. He finished the six-dive meet with a score of 299.55. Junior Alex Allemang finished sixth with a score of 135.40. The Emporia High boys swim team hosts a meet on Thursday. The divers return home for an 11-dive...
KVOE
Emporia High divers head to Topeka
The Emporia High diving team will travel to Topeka for a six-dive meet Tuesday. Senior Braxton Higgins is coming off another win in his first 11-dive meet on Friday in Wichita. The meet will be held at Capitol Federal Natatorium. The Emporia High boys swim team will host a meet...
KVOE
Osage City and Chase County split wins in Flint Hills League action on Area Game of the Week Tuesday night, Area scores
Osage City and Chase County both picked up wins on the Area Game of the Week Tuesday night. In the girl’s game, Osage City would capitalize on an explosive first half to hand Chase County their first loss of the regular season 63-28. The Lady Indians would force 16...
KVOE
Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll
The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Police, Fire Departments to Play in Benefit Basketball Game for Reno County BBBS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County. The fundraising game will take place on Saturday, February 25th, at 1 p.m., at the...
KVOE
Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings
The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams to have busy week
The Emporia High wrestling teams will have a busy week beginning Wednesday with a double duel at Topeka-Seaman. Both teams will face the Vikings and Paola. After Wednesday’s duels, the Lady Spartans and Spartans will gear up for the Newton Tournament of Champions. The girls will wrestle on Thursday, while the boys will wrestle on Friday and Saturday.
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
KWCH.com
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
Emporia gazette.com
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
KWCH.com
Ava Jones makes 1st game appearance since injury, scores for Nickerson HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation. Jones, who returned to training on the court in November,...
WIBW
Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
KAKE TV
How Scheels is hiring hundreds in tight labor market ahead of opening Wichita store July 1
Wichita Kan. (KAKE) - A mega-retailer with one of the most die-hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. This is the Scheels in Overland Park, and minus the Ferris wheel, the company says the Wichita store will be very similar. On July 1, all of this will be a reality.
KDHE issues stream advisory for Slate Creek and confluence of Sand Creek near Newton
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek near Newton.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon
A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
WIBW
Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
KVOE
Infrastructure work continues near new Evergy service center outside Emporia
Work on utilities near Evergy’s new service center complex just west of Emporia is entering a new phase this week. Phase II of a significant drainage project is now underway. West 18th, which becomes Lyon County Road 180 just west of Emporia, will be closed to thru traffic until further notice. The intersection of F-5 at 180, just west of the new Evergy complex, will be closed periodically for the next several months.
KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State look to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play
Both Kansas and Kansas State are scheduled to play Tuesday night. #2 Kansas hosts Oklahoma. Kansas Coach Bill Self says Oklahoma is a good team. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM. #11 Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State Tipoff is set for 6...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Margaritas, Ivan Tacos a special for this North Topeka eatery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Margaritas and a family dish, Ivan Tacos, are a special for a new eatery in North Topeka. A new business has popped up on N. Topeka Ave. - a restaurant that may be new to many. “This is Margaritas Jalisco North,” said Imelda Panuco, Co-Owner of...
Comments / 0