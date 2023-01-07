ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Emporia High’s Higgins wins Topeka West Diving Invitational

Emporia High senior Braxton Higgins won the Topeka West Invitational Tuesday afternoon. He finished the six-dive meet with a score of 299.55. Junior Alex Allemang finished sixth with a score of 135.40. The Emporia High boys swim team hosts a meet on Thursday. The divers return home for an 11-dive...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High divers head to Topeka

The Emporia High diving team will travel to Topeka for a six-dive meet Tuesday. Senior Braxton Higgins is coming off another win in his first 11-dive meet on Friday in Wichita. The meet will be held at Capitol Federal Natatorium. The Emporia High boys swim team will host a meet...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll

The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings

The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High wrestling teams to have busy week

The Emporia High wrestling teams will have a busy week beginning Wednesday with a double duel at Topeka-Seaman. Both teams will face the Vikings and Paola. After Wednesday’s duels, the Lady Spartans and Spartans will gear up for the Newton Tournament of Champions. The girls will wrestle on Thursday, while the boys will wrestle on Friday and Saturday.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain

Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch

A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon

A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
TOPEKA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?

Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Infrastructure work continues near new Evergy service center outside Emporia

Work on utilities near Evergy’s new service center complex just west of Emporia is entering a new phase this week. Phase II of a significant drainage project is now underway. West 18th, which becomes Lyon County Road 180 just west of Emporia, will be closed to thru traffic until further notice. The intersection of F-5 at 180, just west of the new Evergy complex, will be closed periodically for the next several months.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas and Kansas State look to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play

Both Kansas and Kansas State are scheduled to play Tuesday night. #2 Kansas hosts Oklahoma. Kansas Coach Bill Self says Oklahoma is a good team. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM. #11 Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State Tipoff is set for 6...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy