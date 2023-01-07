Read full article on original website
Podcast: Patrick Kane Injury Update and Lukas Reichel Is Starting to Pop
Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
Legendary Soccer Goaltender Petr ČEch Joins Blackhawks Practice
Petr Čech joins Hawks after practice to block shots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Longtime Czech Republic goalie Petr Čech joined the Blackhawks after practice on Tuesday to block shots in the net. Čech was the goalie for Chelsea in the Premier League for the longest portion...
Blue Jackets-Sabres game postponed in December becomes new season finale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A December game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled. The NHL announced the game will now be played on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, making it the new 2022-23 regular season finale for both teams. The initial December 27 contest was postponed due […]
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Gives Update on Right Quad Injury
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan left the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night in the third quarter with a right quad strain. The play occurred when DeRozan slipped while trying to attack Al Horford — he initially thought he got tripped — and got whistled for traveling with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the period.
Bulls' Javonte Green to Undergo Surgical Procedure on Right Knee
WASHINGTON --- NBC Sports Chicago analyst Stacey King likes to say light-heartedly that "there are five Javontes" out there whenever Javonte Green makes one of his trademark hustle plays. At this point, the Chicago Bulls will welcome when a singular Green can take the court. The Bulls announced that Green,...
Bears GM Ryan Poles Doesn't Regret Chase Claypool Trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the end, the Chase Claypool trade cost the Bears the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That's a steep price for 14 catches and 140 yards in seven games. But Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn't make the midseason deal with the...
Bulls Optimistic About DeMar DeRozan's Status, Season's 2nd Half
WASHINGTON --- In NBA injury report parlance, questionable means a 50 percent chance of playing and 50 percent chance of not playing. Which phrase is used depends on whether one takes a glass half-full or glass half-empty perspective. Given that DeMar DeRozan hasn’t missed a game yet this season and...
