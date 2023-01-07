ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Anne
4d ago

Was eviction really necessary? NO! I feel for the family. The renting company may be following rules but they also could have worked with the family considering what was a misunderstanding and not anything nefarious on their part. I’ve been a landlord. No way would I have done this.

Kathleen Orea
4d ago

it cost too much to live there. When I left the apartment complexes were being sold & resold by corporations. They didn't care about anyone. rent went from $600 to $1600 in a year. Colorado Springs rent goes by Military pay. They get $1400 allotment for rent. It makes it hard on non military.

Pamela Daily
4d ago

I hope they get into a place permanently. This is winter and as most everyone knows it can be unpredictable. Don't let them sleep out in their car by the end of January. Have heart.

