Was eviction really necessary? NO! I feel for the family. The renting company may be following rules but they also could have worked with the family considering what was a misunderstanding and not anything nefarious on their part. I’ve been a landlord. No way would I have done this.
it cost too much to live there. When I left the apartment complexes were being sold & resold by corporations. They didn't care about anyone. rent went from $600 to $1600 in a year. Colorado Springs rent goes by Military pay. They get $1400 allotment for rent. It makes it hard on non military.
I hope they get into a place permanently. This is winter and as most everyone knows it can be unpredictable. Don't let them sleep out in their car by the end of January. Have heart.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is Putting Shipping Containers to Good UseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Just Love Coffee Cafe Is Now Open in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Comments / 43