channel1450.com
Cardinals Move Into County Semifinal With Win Over Tornadoes
The Pleasant Plains Cardinals picked up a 53-24 victory over Tri-City on Tuesday to advance to a county semifinal. Cooper Schallenberg and Zach Powell led the Cardinals with 17 points a piece. Pleasant Plains will play Williamsville in the Sangamon County Tournament semifinal on Thursday at 6:30pm.
channel1450.com
Pretzels Advance in County Tourney After Tight One With Hawks
New Berlin came away with the 46-37 victory over Riverton in the first game of Tuesday’s portion of the Sangamon County tournament, but it wasn’t easy. the Hawks made it a six point game with 1:35 left, but the Pretzels powered through to advance to Wednesday’s semi-final.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: January 2-7
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Zack Hawkinson (Sacred Heart Griffin...
channel1450.com
Auburn Moves Into County Semifinal with Win Over Calvary
The last time Auburn and Calvary played the Saints picked up the 85-80 victory. In their meeting on Tuesday with a place in the county semifinal on the line it was the Trojans who got the 51-48 win. Jackson Kern led Auburn with 12 points. Auburn will play New Berlin Wednesday night at 6:30pm.
channel1450.com
Sangamon County Boys Basketball Tournament Hype Video
As we prepare for three games a night, Monday – Friday at Cass Gymnasium on the campus of Lincoln Land Community College for the 97th edition of the boys County tournament, we provide you with a few faces to watch for this week. Sangamon County Boys Tournament at LLCC...
channel1450.com
State-Ranked Bluejays Fend Off Trojan Upset Bid
PORTA/AC Central traveled to Maroa on Monday night to take on the trojans in conference action with their undefeated season still in tact, but it didn’t look like it would stay that way. Maroa held a lead from just over four minutes to go in the first quarter until just over four minutes to go in the final quarter. Jayce Privia got a layup to go to give the Bluejays the lead which they held onto for the 49-41 win.
WAND TV
Springfield coach inducted into Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame
LOMBARD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Southeast coach, Barbara Montgomery has been inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Montgomery has coached at Springfield Southeast for 29 years. According to her bio on ITCCA's website, Montgomery has coached teams to a total of 10...
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
WAND TV
North Jasper Street blocked by truck stuck in underpass
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The section of North Jasper Street at East Eldorado has been blocked by police due to a truck stuck beneath the underpass. Drivers should select alternate routes. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Sears Hometown Store Closing
A store name that’s been in Jacksonville for years will be closing its doors. The Journal Courier reports that Sears Hometown Store in Jacksonville, located in Lincoln Square, will be going out of business. Often confused with the larger Sears, Roebuck stores; the Hometown stores mainly operated as a hardware-style store that focused on home, lawn, and garden equipment.
WAND TV
Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive
Update 6:12 p.m. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.” Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, said Kelly was located by the Sangamon River by an Illinois State Police air unit, which subsequently led first responders on the ground […]
newschannel20.com
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
