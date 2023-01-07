PORTA/AC Central traveled to Maroa on Monday night to take on the trojans in conference action with their undefeated season still in tact, but it didn’t look like it would stay that way. Maroa held a lead from just over four minutes to go in the first quarter until just over four minutes to go in the final quarter. Jayce Privia got a layup to go to give the Bluejays the lead which they held onto for the 49-41 win.

MAROA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO