Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
AEW Rampage On 1/6 Records 15% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the January 6 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 551,000 viewers. This number is up 15% from the 470,000 viewers the show drew on December 30. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Grayson Waller On Young Rock, The Challenge, Bron Breakker, Ladder Match Spot | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Grayson Waller ahead of NXT New Year's Evil on January 10 on USA Network!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Action Clash: Level Up Results (1/7): Kenzie Paige In Action, Multiple Title Matches
New South Pro Wrestling taped its Action Clash: Level Up show on January 7 from Golden Ape CrossFit in Decatur, AL. Matches will air in the coming weeks on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results (courtesy of Carmen Michael) are below. Action Clash: Level Up Results (1/7) - Preshow: Rodney Rockchild...
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again
Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/10): Athena Defends ROH Women's Title; Matt Hardy, More Compete
AEW Dark (1/10) Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. Juice Robinson is approached by The Dark Order backstage. He declines to join the group. The Firm (Big Bill & Lee Moriarty) def. The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick Voros) Anna Jay A.S & Tay Melo def....
WWE RAW (1/9/23) Results: Alexa Bliss Explains Her Actions, Austin Theory Moves Forward, More
WWE Raw (1/9) - Kevin Owens started the show and was immediately interrupted by Baron Corbin & JBL. JBL says no one believes Owens will beat Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Corbin boasts that he's the last person to pin Roman. KO pretends to fall asleep from boredom. Corbin threatens him. KO challenges him to a match.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022
WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
WWE Reveals Shoulder Injury To Johnny Gargano On 1/9 WWE Raw
WWE provides an update on Johnny Wrestling. Johnny Gargano hasn't competed since December 30, 2022, and WWE has now revealed why. In a short announcement on the January 9 edition of WWE Raw, commentators Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick revealed that Johnny Gargano is currently suffering from a Grade 2 AC sprain. It was not made clear when the injury was sustained.
WWE Raw 1/9/23 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 9, 2023!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE
A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/9): Z-Brats And Ultimo Dragon In Action
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night two of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 9 from Yamamori Gymnasium in Kuwana, Mie, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/9) - D'courage...
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
Veda Scott Would Be Open To ROH Return, Long-Term Goal Remains Full-Time Announcing Career
Veda Scott comments on whether she would like to return to AEW or Ring of Honor now that it is owned by Tony Khan. Scott was part of the commentary team during the Deadly Draw Women's Tag Team Tournament in AEW during the summer of 2020, but since then, she has not returned to the promotion.
