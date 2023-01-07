Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Dolphin Tea
It’s time to make room for one of the newest boba shops in Wichita. Dolphin Tea opened in late 2022 and we finally made it out to 37th and Woodlawn to check it out. For whatever reason, I forgot to snap a picture of the front of the building. So, if any readers happen to stop by and have time to snap a horizontal picture of the front and would love to share, email me!
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Villa Del Sol
Introducing Villa Del Sol. The new restaurant is now open at 2227 N. Arkansas in the space that has previously held such restaurants as La Jerezana, Taqueria El Paisa, Casa Del Charro, and Armando’s. It’s a return of sorts, as the owners of Villa Del Sol used to own the aforementioned La Jerezana.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | January 2023
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for January. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Hook & Reel. Big thanks to Hook & Reel for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
wichitabyeb.com
Dining by the Children’s Alphabet: Georges French Bistro
Our Dining by the Children’s Alphabet feature continues on with Letter G. I wanted to kick the year off with a special daddy/daughter date so we made reservations for Georges French Bistro at 4618 E. Central. She’s actually part French and because of that, this sounded like the perfect place to go.
wichitabyeb.com
The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week
It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at David’s Express
What has recently been a Tacos Lopez, Alejandro’s and then a Lalo’s Express is now David’s Express. The fast food Mexican restaurant with a similar menu to the previous tenants took over and opened in late December. ===========. 2110 N Maize Road, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212.
wichitabyeb.com
A new entertainment option has popped up at Maple and Seneca
If you miss out on the scantily clad fun from Tight Ends, a new entertainment option has opened at 1021 W. Maple, just down the road. Last month, Spice of Life nightclub took over the space which used to be such businesses as 1985 Arcade Bar, The Mint, Burnout Bar & Grill, Raven’s Room and going further back, a couple of gentlemen’s clubs.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side
Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
wichitabyeb.com
Señor Burgers will celebrate their grand opening this Friday
Make way for Señor Burgers, who celebrates this grand opening this Friday, Jan. 6. They are taking over the space at 2959 S Hillside St. Suite 500 that used to house the original Azul 21 restaurant along with Birrieria La Nieta De Villa, the original Angry Elephant space and many other eateries.
KAKE TV
How Scheels is hiring hundreds in tight labor market ahead of opening Wichita store July 1
Wichita Kan. (KAKE) - A mega-retailer with one of the most die-hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. This is the Scheels in Overland Park, and minus the Ferris wheel, the company says the Wichita store will be very similar. On July 1, all of this will be a reality.
wichitabyeb.com
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
Brandon Steven is creating ‘a little luxury corner’ with new East Kellogg dealerships
Brandon Steven is opening a new Cadillac dealership in his current Lincoln space and creating a new three-dealerships-in-one destination at the former Carpenters Training Center of Wichita next door.
KWCH.com
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
Chimney to blame for northeast Wichita house fire
A chimney caused a house fire in northeast Wichita Sunday night.
Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
wichitabyeb.com
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) and the Aftershocks will return to Wichita this summer
Good news for Wichita this morning. It was announced today that The Basketball Tournament also known as TBT, will make its return to Wichita. Our city will once again be a regional site for the $1 million winner-take-all event where our Wichita State alumni team, the Aftershocks, will battle it out for the cash prize.
KWCH.com
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans. Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at...
