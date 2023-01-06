Evening Briefing: Winter storm douses SoCal, brings danger of downed trees; LA Archbishop celebrates late Pope Benedict

A toddler was killed when a redwood tree fell onto his family’s double-wide trailer in rural California — as a “bomb cyclone” pounded some areas with hurricane-force winds and torrential downpours. The shocking death was reported in the town of Occidental in Sonoma County northwest of San Francisco on Wednesday night. Volunteer Fire Chief Ronald Lunardi said a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy was inside the home with his parents when the redwood toppled onto their mobile home. The little boy was later identified as Aeon, and his parents as Aisha, 32, and Dan Tocchini, 49, the Press Democrat reported. “When I first...

