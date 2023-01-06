Evening Briefing: Winter storm douses SoCal, brings danger of downed trees; LA Archbishop celebrates late Pope Benedict

Read full article on original website
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California started late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water...
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
BBC
US winter storm: Stranded Native Americans burn clothes for warmth
Native American tribal leaders in South Dakota are appealing for urgent help as snowed-in communities run out of vital supplies amid a winter storm. The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has been buried in more than 30in (76cm) of snow, but powerful winds have stacked snow drifts 12ft (3.6m) high. "We're...
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
Could West Coast's atmospheric river help undo drought conditions? Too early to tell, experts say
NEW YORK — The atmospheric river currently impacting the West Coast, while creating dangerous weather conditions for millions of people, could possibly have a chance of temporarily reversing drought conditions in states that desperately need water, experts say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes atmospheric rivers as "rivers...
First U.S. winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South.
Toddler killed when redwood tree toppled by ‘bomb cyclone’ falls on family’s trailer
A toddler was killed when a redwood tree fell onto his family’s double-wide trailer in rural California — as a “bomb cyclone” pounded some areas with hurricane-force winds and torrential downpours. The shocking death was reported in the town of Occidental in Sonoma County northwest of San Francisco on Wednesday night. Volunteer Fire Chief Ronald Lunardi said a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy was inside the home with his parents when the redwood toppled onto their mobile home. The little boy was later identified as Aeon, and his parents as Aisha, 32, and Dan Tocchini, 49, the Press Democrat reported. “When I first...
watchers.news
Immense winter storm places 60% of U.S. under winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents ever recorded
A multi-day historic winter storm is producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the U.S., placing over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.
activenorcal.com
A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California
The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
What is an ‘atmospheric river,’ and what happens when it hits?
Parts of the West will be facing days of heavy rain and snow as an “atmospheric river” comes in from the Pacific Ocean, forecasters say. What is an atmospheric river, what does it do and when will it end? Here’s what we know about it. What is...
'Rivers in the sky': Graphics show atmospheric river soaking California's Bay Area
Atmospheric rivers, the largest transport mechanisms of freshwater on Earth, could cause northern California flooding.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Bomb Cyclone to Hit California Days After Deadly Floods
Certain parts of the state will be at increased risk due to the lingering effects of the previous major storm over New Year's weekend.
Gizmodo
Another Storm Slams California, Cutting Off Power and Bringing Flood Warnings
California has been hit by yet another winter storm that has sparked flood warnings and power outages across multiple counties. The storm rolled in Wednesday, bringing winds up to 85 miles per hour and canceling more than 70 flights at the San Francisco International Airport, the Associated Press reported. According to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, the city has experienced some mudslides and even sinkholes from the storm as of Wednesday evening, CNN reported. The strong winds have also downed trees and power lines.
Major Storm Rocks California, Bringing Flooding and Landslides
Landslides and flooding are closing roadways all across California as heavy rains hit the state. Additionally, more downpours, flooding, and mudslides are expected this weekend. All as the inclement weather over the state continues to bring storms into the new year. A series of massive storms are poised to pass...
Major winter storms dump on California, Upper Midwest
Major winter storms continued to dump on California and a stretch of the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, with heavy rain on the West Coast and heavy snow in the north-central states — as a possible tornado damaged homes in the South.A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis on Tuesday but no passengers were injured, the airline said. The flight from Los Cabos, Mexico, had landed safely, but then the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions,” Delta Airlines said.It took about...
