The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs

Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
thecoinrise.com

Former FTX U.S. President to Discuss the Platform Soon

New information may be surfacing soon about the activities of Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX as Brett Harrison, the former president of its US arm has revealed his intention to reveal certain truths in due course. In response to a Twitter post by James Christoph demanding information concerning what he knew about FTX U.S., Harrison answered saying, “I’ll share in time.”
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
CoinDesk

Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Joins Chorus Objecting to Binance Voyager Buy

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Alameda Research, FTX’s defunct trading arm that was controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried, has joined the list of protesters against a plan by rival exchange Binance's U.S. affiliate to buy the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, according to legal filings postedWednesday with a New York bankruptcy court.
AUSTIN, TX
theblock.co

What’s in a word? 'Metaverse' jargon breeds confusion

Some say the term “metaverse” and related terminology have lost their appeal and no longer useful. Meta’s major struggles to attract consumers to its VR version of the metaverse may have diminished the term’s appeal. Blockchain, crypto, NFT, web3 and metaverse. To outsiders — or “normies”...
TechCrunch

Khosla Ventures goes after $3B in new funds

We now have a new opportunity to see if this trend will continue: Khosla Ventures is raising about $3 billion across three new funds, according to regulatory filings. The firm, founded by Vinod Khosla in 2004, plans to raise $1.5 billion for a Fund VIII, $1 billion for a second opportunity fund and $400 million for a new seed fund.
theblock.co

Messari founder Ryan Selkis says Twitter account reinstated after 'unfortunate error'

Messari founder Ryan Selkis said his Twitter account was reinstated after it had been “permanently suspended” in error. Messari founder Ryan Selkis said his Twitter account was reinstated after it had been "permanently suspended" in error. "Looks like it’s working again," he said on Sunday, attributing the suspension...

