Week 5 boys basketball AP rankings
The Associated Press high school boys basketball week five poll has been released.
Prep Basketball: Princeton overtakes Bluefield
Princeton – Princeton coach Robb Williams has raved about his depth all season long. Against county foe Bluefield his team backed up his claims. In a game that featured 46 total fouls – 26 on the Beavers and 20 on the Tigers – and 54 total foul shots, Princeton held off a late Bluefield charge for a 79-67 victory Tuesday at Princeton Senior High School.
Battle-tested Shady Spring will continue to be challenged as Tigers strive to round into form
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It remains to be seen whether or not Shady Spring’s boys basketball program plays in the Class AAA title game for a third straight season come March. If the Tigers don’t, it won’t be for a lack of being battle-tested. Through nine games,...
New professional basketball team to locate in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new professional basketball team is coming to the Kanawha Valley. West Virginia Grind, a new member of The Basketball League, will begin its inaugural season in March, according to a news release from the league. The team will play its home games on...
2024 shooting guard Larry Johnson breaks out as a high major recruit
Larry Johnson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out to Huntington (W.V.) Prep, entered the week at the Chick-Fil-A Classic as a nationally unranked recruit. However, by the end of the week, he proved to be worthy of the high major recruitment he has received off national radar and is a name for fans to keep close tabs on moving forward.
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
Leftovers of atmospheric river will bring rain and snow to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Leftovers of the atmospheric river slamming the west coast will be in our area with gusty showers on Thursday that that will be replaced by snow showers Friday. A strong weather system anchored to our north will pivot a cold front through on Thursday with gusty showers. Wind gusts will jump up to […]
Woman arrested after scuffle at high school basketball game
TUG VALLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An incident at a high school basketball game between Tug Valley and Logan last week has resulted in the arrest of one Logan County woman. According to a criminal complaint, at the end of the 4th quarter, an incident took place. Several coaches and fans entered the court in an aggressive manner.
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
Crews battle fire at Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (12:20 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023)- Campbells Creek Dr. has been reopened following the structure fire at Dairy Winkle, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Kanawha County restaurant. Kanawha County dispatchers confirmed a fire at the Dairy Winkle on the 100 block of […]
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kanawha County
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Kanawha County before Tuesday night’s drawing in the multi-state lottery game. The West Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday the ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. The...
Murder trial underway in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with shooting and killing another man inside a restaurant in Boone County more than a year ago is underway. Kevin Dickens, who’s in his mid-50s, went on trial Tuesday. According to the judge’s office, opening statements were given...
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
2 flown to hospital after coal truck crash in Nicholas County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 10, 2023) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection sent inspectors to the site of a crash involving a coal truck that overturned into a creek in the Drennen area of Nicholas County. According to the WVDEP, inspectors say most of the coal being hauled was deposited on the stream […]
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.
