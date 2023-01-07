ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Princeton overtakes Bluefield

Princeton – Princeton coach Robb Williams has raved about his depth all season long. Against county foe Bluefield his team backed up his claims. In a game that featured 46 total fouls – 26 on the Beavers and 20 on the Tigers – and 54 total foul shots, Princeton held off a late Bluefield charge for a 79-67 victory Tuesday at Princeton Senior High School.
PRINCETON, WV
wchstv.com

New professional basketball team to locate in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new professional basketball team is coming to the Kanawha Valley. West Virginia Grind, a new member of The Basketball League, will begin its inaugural season in March, according to a news release from the league. The team will play its home games on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
247Sports

2024 shooting guard Larry Johnson breaks out as a high major recruit

Larry Johnson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out to Huntington (W.V.) Prep, entered the week at the Chick-Fil-A Classic as a nationally unranked recruit. However, by the end of the week, he proved to be worthy of the high major recruitment he has received off national radar and is a name for fans to keep close tabs on moving forward.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman arrested after scuffle at high school basketball game

TUG VALLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An incident at a high school basketball game between Tug Valley and Logan last week has resulted in the arrest of one Logan County woman. According to a criminal complaint, at the end of the 4th quarter, an incident took place. Several coaches and fans entered the court in an aggressive manner.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision

WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Kanawha County before Tuesday night’s drawing in the multi-state lottery game. The West Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday the ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with shooting and killing another man inside a restaurant in Boone County more than a year ago is underway. Kevin Dickens, who’s in his mid-50s, went on trial Tuesday. According to the judge’s office, opening statements were given...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.
CHARLESTON, WV

