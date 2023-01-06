Read full article on original website
Related
tedmag.com
Service Wire Announces New Titles for Key Executives
CULLODEN, W.Va. – Bruce Kesler and Mark Gatewood have been given new titles and responsibilities for Service Wire Co. Bruce Kesler has assumed the role of Senior Director – Business Development. Kesler will be responsible for Service Wire’s largest strategic accounts and our growing Strategic Accounts Team. He will work with our business partners at the corporate level and drive strategic growth initiatives by fully engaging our regional sales managers and manufacturers’ reps.
tedmag.com
DistributED: Recruiting Your Next Great Hire, Pt 1
This month, tED magazine is looking into your recruiting issues, as we continue to try to attract bright, new talent to our supply chain. Coming up on January 15, tED magazine’s digital-only edition will focus entirely on best practices you can use to reach potential new associates. One of...
Comments / 0