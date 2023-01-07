Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
‘100 or more’: Shiffrin’s idol expects her to keep winning
FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — While Mikaela Shiffrin is set to continue her quest for a record-setting 83rd women’s Alpine skiing World Cup win next week, her biggest idol sees even larger milestones coming up for the American. Marlies Raich, the Austrian standout who dominated women’s slalom under her...
Citrus County Chronicle
Felix joins Chelsea on loan, but extends Atletico contract
LONDON (AP) — Portugal forward João Félix joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the season. Felix has also extended his contract with Atletico for one more year until...
Comments / 0