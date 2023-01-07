ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Citrus County Chronicle

Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long —...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Citrus County Chronicle

Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Prescott, Cowboys fall flat in Week 18 loss to Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott insisted the Dallas Cowboys were worried solely about their game against Washington and had no idea what was going on in Philadelphia with the other result they would need to win the division. “Zero awareness of what was going on over there,” he...
WASHINGTON STATE

