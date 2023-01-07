Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
BLM’s Prineville District implements seasonal wildlife closures
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District is implementing seasonal wildlife closures to protect bald eagles, golden eagles, and prairie falcons during sensitive nesting periods. Harassment by humans – unintentional or deliberate – is a leading cause of nest failure or abandonment for these birds...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Hit-and-run driver injures pedestrian in Sisters
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Sisters Sunday. The sheriff’s office released video of the incident. DCSO said deputies were sent to the crash on N. Pine Street near the Sno Cap Drive-In at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Fire hires 9 new firefighters in hopes of securing levy
Bend Fire and Rescue on Tuesday celebrated adding new staff members and a new engine more than a year ahead of schedule, thanks to a boost from the city. But to keep it going, the department is going to need the help of voters. A “push-in” ceremony took place at...
KTVZ
Deschutes County urges participation in Faster Internet Oregon broadband speed tests
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Faster Internet Oregon speed test campaign is a statewide broadband mapping effort for Oregonians to report Internet speeds or a lack of connection at home. The Faster Internet Oregon project will provide decision-makers with data that will:. Identify Oregon homes that lack high-speed Internet;. Clarify...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend driver arrested for DUII, hit and run after collision with motorcycle
A Bend man has been arrested for suspicion of DUII and felony hit and run after a collision that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. Bend Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cooley Road and Hunters Circle near Highway 97. Police say the 47-year-old motorcycle driver from...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Police welcome two new apprehension K9s
Bend Police are welcoming two new K9s to the force. “K9 Doug and K9 Harry are apprehension dogs, which means they are trained to locate and apprehend a suspect who is fleeing or hiding. Deploying a K9 can provide a faster resolution to a challenging and dangerous situation, and can increase officer safety,” Bend Police said in a statement.
Prineville man detained in connection with fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was detained late Sunday afternoon as homicide detectives investigated the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the older man’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man detained in connection with fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman
The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday. Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench. “We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many...
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
DUI Hit & Run Leads To Serious Injuries
BEND, OR -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a sedan in northeast Bend, Sunday afternoon. Bend Police say the 47-year-old rider was traveling westbound on Cooley Road at a high speed when a westbound car turned left onto Hunter Circle, into the path of the bike, at about 3:30 p.m.
KTVZ
DA’s office veteran Steve Gunnels steps into top role as Deschutes County district attorney
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nearly three decades serving under three district attorneys, veteran Deschutes County prosecutor Steve Gunnels is now stepping into the role as the new DA, ready to make his mark on the organization. NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with him Monday about his objectives, and...
centraloregondaily.com
Police release images of SE Bend shooting suspect
Police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning in southeast Bend. Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.
Thirteen Bend residents seek to fill new City Council vacancy
Fourteen people applied by Friday’s deadline to fill a Bend City Council vacancy created by Councilor Melanie Kebler’s swearing in as the city’s new voter-chosen mayor. The post Thirteen Bend residents seek to fill new City Council vacancy appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregonian.com
Prineville man shot and killed at apartment complex
A Prineville man was shot and killed at a local apartment complex Sunday afternoon. According to Prineville Police Department, the shooting was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. The first officers arriving on scene evaluated Nichol who was not breathing and nonresponsive. They began life saving measures, but he succumbed to his injuries. Officers determined Nichol was in fact the victim of a gunshot wound.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
(Editor’s note: This story includes details about the shooting that some may consider graphic.) Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments...
Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots
A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend
Bend’s restaurant scene is about to get a lot hotter. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings will soon open up shop next to the Campfire Hotel on NE 3rd Street. It’s a casual wing and beer joint that started in Portland and expanded to Denver. The Bend location...
centraloregondaily.com
Southern rockers Whiskey Myers coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Whiskey Myers is coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer. The venue announced that the Southern rock group will play on June 22. It will be their only Oregon stop. The show starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Online presale runs Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10...
sgbonline.com
BlackStrap Creates Midway Campus And Company Headquarters
BlackStrap, the manufacturer of face gear, base layers and accessories for winter sports, anglers and outdoor recreationists, is expanding and constructing its Midway campus and company headquarters. The campus, owned and operated by BlackStrap, is located in Bend, OR, designed, developed and built to “nurture” the outdoor community and local...
kbnd.com
St. Charles Patients Targeted By Fraudsters
BEND, OR -- A nationwide scam is now using the St. Charles Health System name to dupe victims into turning over their personal information. SCHS Chief Information Security Officer Ron Buchanan says local patients have reported getting an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from St. Charles or Medicare, offering free or low-cost medical equipment, "Oftentimes they’ll put a sense of urgency behind it also. You know, ‘you need to act now because money is going to run out with Medicare,’ something along those lines." The scammers may offer things like knee braces, back braces, a wheelchair or walker. Buchanan tells KBND News, "Ultimately, what the goal is, they’ll try to get the person to give up their Medicare number and/or their Social Security Number."
Comments / 0