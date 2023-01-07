BEND, OR -- A nationwide scam is now using the St. Charles Health System name to dupe victims into turning over their personal information. SCHS Chief Information Security Officer Ron Buchanan says local patients have reported getting an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from St. Charles or Medicare, offering free or low-cost medical equipment, "Oftentimes they’ll put a sense of urgency behind it also. You know, ‘you need to act now because money is going to run out with Medicare,’ something along those lines." The scammers may offer things like knee braces, back braces, a wheelchair or walker. Buchanan tells KBND News, "Ultimately, what the goal is, they’ll try to get the person to give up their Medicare number and/or their Social Security Number."

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO