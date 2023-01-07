ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas Lueth has his eyes fixed on state. How his leadership is molding Ames into a contender

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
With 4:42 left in the fourth quarter Ames was holding onto a slim lead over Marshalltown during an Iowa Alliance Conference North Division boys basketball game when Little Cyclone senior Lucas Lueth made a key play without even touching the ball.

Marshalltown's Rogelio Ceren drove to the hoop and tried to get past Lueth, but as he approached the rim he could see the 6-foot, 6-inch frame of Lueth right on him. Lueth had four blocks on the night, so Ceren hesitated before he went up for the shot.

That hesitation caused Ceren to shuffle his feet and he was whistled for traveling to give Ames the ball back with the lead. A little while later Lueth added two free throws and then threw down an emphatic dunk with 2:16 left to cap a 10-0 run as Ames went on to pull off a 43-38 victory over a Bobcat team that had only suffered one loss in its first eight games.

“I’m one of our rim protectors," Lueth said. "I have a 7-0 wingspan and can stop them from getting to the basket. The less points (for them), we win.”

The win at the Harrison Barnes Court and Gymnasium in Ames kicked off the second half of the season for the Little Cyclones and it was much needed.

Ames had suffered four straight losses before defeating Waterloo East in a 65-59 battle during its final game before the holidays. The victory over Marshalltown put Ames at 4-4 overall and the Little Cyclones remained atop the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division with a 4-1 record.

“We’re trying to learn how hard we have to play,” Ames coach Vance Downs said. “For the most part we played really hard against a well-coached Marshalltown team.”

More: Why the Ames boys basketball program plans to keep rolling after last year's state championship run

Ames has their sights on the conference championship and a return to the state tournament for a chance to defend their Class 4A state championship. If those things are to happen the Little Cyclones are going to need Lueth to keep delivering those big plays.

He's done a tremendous job of that so far this season.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Downs said. “He’s a terrific young man. The things he’s going to accomplish away from basketball are going to be even more impressive. Thank goodness we have him.”

Through the first eight games of the season Lueth has made a seamless transition from being an invaluable role player on last year's title team to a go-to performer this season.

Lueth is averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 blocks this season. He's shooting 47.5% from the field, 31% from 3-point range and 84% from the line.

He went for 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks against Marshalltown.

“Tonight we saw one of his better games offensively,” Downs said. “He had a little post-up, he had some drives, he hit some 3s, I thought he was patient when he needed to be patient and obviously he was tremendous on defense.”

As much as he's improved offensively this season, defense has always been Lueth's forte. His height, long reach and tremendous quickness turned a lot of heads at last year's state tournament and he's even better this year.

“He’s definitely one of the best I’ve ever had and I think he’s one of the best defensive players in the state right now,” Downs said. “Back in 2008 and 2009 we could really guard with Boo (Yempabou Palo), Harrison (Barnes), Pritch (Jesse Pritchard), (James) Kohler and Doug (McDermott) and those guys. He’d easily fit into that scheme of defenders no doubt about it. He’s that good.”

Lueth takes great pride in being an elite defender and making plays like he did against Ceren Thursday.

“Defense is half of basketball,” Lueth said. “I work on it just as much as my offense. I feel like it’s my job and something you have to do to win.”

As good as he is at blocking and disrupting shots, Lueth prefers guarding the perimeter.

“I like to guard full court," Lueth said. "That’s my favorite thing.”

More: How DeShawn Long carried over his momentum from the football field to the basketball court

Lueth has a quiet, workmanlike demeanor. But with the loss of current Iowa State star Tamin Lipsey and all-state/all-conference caliber players in Trevion LaBeaux and Corey Phillips, he has taken it upon himself to be more outgoing this season.

“My goal was to be a leader,” Lueth said. “I think I’m doing it pretty well. I still have room to grow, but I’m leading by example. I’m playing hard and I’m doing well in school. What they see from me is what they’re doing.”

His teammates certainly look up to him.

“He's being more of a leader and telling us what to do on the court,” Ames point guard Jamison Poe said. “We listen to what he has to say.”

There is no slacking in practice or before games with Lueth in charge.

“He makes sure we’re prepared to play the game and are all focused,” Poe said. “He goes over the plays and makes sure we’re locked in.”

Junior guard Jalen Wynter has formed a tight bond on the court with Lueth.

“I know where his spots are,” Wynter said. “He can play inside or outside. I know where he wants to shoot, pick-and-pop or pick-and-roll. Whatever the defense gives is what we’re going to state.”

They both came on strong at last year's state tournament and are trying to let their teammates know they can do the same if they keep working hard over the next couple of months.

“We’ve been there,” Wynter said. “We’re trying to prepare our younger guys for that.”

Lueth said he knows getting the Little Cyclones to where they want to be will take some patience. Through his play thus far he's clearly shown that he's willing to take things step by step and put in the work to help make it happen.

“Every game we’re just trying to build,” Lueth said. “Win or lose we’re just trying to get better from the last game with the ultimate goal of getting to state.”

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Lucas Lueth has his eyes fixed on state. How his leadership is molding Ames into a contender

