Kuemper Downs Atlantic 80-63 in Boy’s Hoops

(Carroll) Four players scored double figures to lead Kuemper Catholic over Atlantic 80-63 in a boys’ basketball game in Kuemper’s home gymnasium.

The Knights came hot in the first quarter with 23 points. Michael Kasperbauer and Carter Putney power the way with three-point shots, and six players had a hand in the team score in the first frame. Colton Rasmussen knocked down a three-point basket, and Jackson McLaren kept his squad close with 8-points in the first quarter to stay with seven points, 23-16.

Kuemper led 41-30 at the half, 62-47 after three quarters, and 80-63 at the bell.

Kuemper guard Carter Putney had a day with a season-high 18-points, Michael Kasperbauer 13, and Carson Kanne 12. The Knights knocked down seven three-point baskets and went 15-26 at the free-throw line.

The Knights’ bench personnel played a big role in Kuemper’s home-court win. Carter Putney came off the bench and scored 18 points to lead all scorers; the reserves accounted for 34 of the team’s 80 points. Tregan Beiter scored six points, Brock Badding 5, Tyler Stoelk and Benjamin Gerken 2, and Taye Vonnahme one.

Jackson McLaren led Atlantic with 16-points, Colton Rasmussen, 15, and Caden Andersen finished in double-figures with 12. The Trojans made seven-of-twelve free throws.

The Knights, now 9-1 on the season, host East Sac County on Saturday Afternoon. Atlantic falls to 3-7 and hosts Clarinda on Tuesday.