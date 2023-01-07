ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Kuemper Downs Atlantic 80-63 in Boy’s Hoops

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bz72h_0k6Wr8yc00

(Carroll) Four players scored double figures to lead Kuemper Catholic over Atlantic 80-63 in a boys’ basketball game in Kuemper’s home gymnasium.

The Knights came hot in the first quarter with 23 points. Michael Kasperbauer and Carter Putney power the way with three-point shots, and six players had a hand in the team score in the first frame. Colton Rasmussen knocked down a three-point basket, and Jackson McLaren kept his squad close with 8-points in the first quarter to stay with seven points, 23-16.

Kuemper led 41-30 at the half, 62-47 after three quarters, and 80-63 at the bell.

Kuemper guard Carter Putney had a day with a season-high 18-points, Michael Kasperbauer 13, and Carson Kanne 12. The Knights knocked down seven three-point baskets and went 15-26 at the free-throw line.

The Knights’ bench personnel played a big role in Kuemper’s home-court win. Carter Putney came off the bench and scored 18 points to lead all scorers; the reserves accounted for 34 of the team’s 80 points. Tregan Beiter scored six points, Brock Badding 5, Tyler Stoelk and Benjamin Gerken 2, and Taye Vonnahme one.

Jackson McLaren led Atlantic with 16-points, Colton Rasmussen, 15, and Caden Andersen finished in double-figures with 12. The Trojans made seven-of-twelve free throws.

The Knights, now 9-1 on the season, host East Sac County on Saturday Afternoon. Atlantic falls to 3-7 and hosts Clarinda on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic vs. Lewis Central Dual Swim Meet Results

(Atlantic) Atlantic won three events in a dual swim meet with Lewis Central at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on Monday. Hunter Quist finished first in the 200-Yard Free (2:11.79). The 200 Yard Medley team of Alex Lihs, Abe Schechinger, Keaton Rieken, and Kyler Rieken finished first in a time of (1:54.10), and Rieken, Rieken, Quist, and Lihs won the 200 Yard Free Relay in a time of (1:40.67).
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

South grabs 100th career win as CAM wrestlers place 6th in Coon Rapids

(Anita) The Crusader Invitational at Coon Rapid-Bayard on Saturday was won by West Central Valley with 335 points. South Central Calhoun was runner-up with 288. CAM placed 6th in the 8-team field. Brian South and Owen Hoover won individual championships for the Cougars. South posted four pins along with a 12-10 SV-1 over West Central Valley’s Braiden Beane. The senior picked up with his 100th win of his career. He is 19-4 this season. Hoover went to 21-6 on the year with three pins, one tech fall, and a decision win.
COON RAPIDS, IA
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard

If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Edward Leinen Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 73 year old Edward Leinen, of Des Moines, Iowa, will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima in Portsmouth, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portsmouth. Visitation is Friday, January 13 from...
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Drennan Insurance

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Drennan Insurance on Thursday, January 5th to celebrate new ownership. Donnie Drennan entered the insurance business in 1982 and is now ready to slow down after a successful 40-year career. As of January 1st, Drennan Insurance has been sold to John & Nikki Bricker and Donnie plans to stay on board through 2023 to help with a smooth transition. Donnie expressed his gratitude for his clients and the business community of Atlantic. When asked what he will miss about the job, Donnie shared that he will miss the day-to-day business relationships he has built over of the years.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Patricia Jane Knudson Obituary

Funeral services for 83 year old Patricia Jane Knudson, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Altamont Baptist Church in Harlan. Burial will be in Cuppy’s Grove in Harlan. Public visitation is Saturday, January 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at...
HARLAN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
1380kcim.com

Carroll City Officials Announce Finalists For City Manager

Carroll city officials have announced the three finalists in the search for a new city manager. The candidates are Fairfield City Administrator Aaron Kooiker, Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson, and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson. Kooiker has served with the City of Fairfield for the past five years. He also held the same position with the City of Hull in northwest Iowa. Kooiker’s public service career began in law enforcement with the West Des Moines Police Department and as an Iowa Law Enforcement Academy instructor. Brooke Peterson joined the City of Glidden in 2020 with prior experience in city government as an administrative specialist with the City of Urbandale. Scott Peterson has led the City of Lake View for nearly 25 years. Before his tenure in Sac County, he also worked in municipal government for the City of Dayton and the City of Glidden. All three candidates will attend a public reception on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Santa Maria Winery in Carroll. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., residents and stakeholders can meet with the finalists and provide their thoughts to city officials as they move through the interview process. Formal interviews are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, and an official hiring announcement is expected in the following weeks.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy