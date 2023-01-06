Read full article on original website
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zions Bancorporation Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.21% Yield (ZION)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which saw buying by CEO Harris H. Simmons.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC (ABR) is a mid-cap value...
Mirion Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MIR
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.07, changing hands as high as $7.18 per share. Mirion Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why CrowdStrike Stock Slumped While the Market Bumped Higher Today
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) might be a top cybersecurity company on the market these days, but it wasn't tops with investors on Tuesday. Its stock price fell by nearly 1% on the day due to an analyst's downgrade; by contrast, the S&P 500 index motored ahead by almost the same percentage.
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Saratoga Investment (SAR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.93%. A quarter...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EEFT
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.24, changing hands as high as $101.44 per share. Euronet Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $93.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services company...
Here's How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks in 2023
The S&P 500 closed lower on Monday after starting the session strongly, while the Nasdaq gave up a much larger gain to finish the day 0.6% higher. The swings on Monday and at the end of last week extend the bout of choppiness and volatility that could remain with the market for a while.
General Dynamics (GD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $247.54, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.77%...
Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $481.59, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $97.82, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls...
Zacks.com featured highlights DCP Midstream Partners, Herc Holdings, MRC Global and McKesson
Chicago, IL – January 11, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are DCP Midstream Partners DCP, Herc Holdings HRI, MRC Global MRC and McKesson MCK. 4 Stocks Trading at 52-Week Highs That Can Trend Higher. Investors generally consider a 52-week high as a good criterion to...
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed at $19.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
