Read full article on original website
Related
Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy after withdrawing from Australian Open
Tennis star Naomi Osaka shared a picture of an ultrasound and a message with the hope that her child will watch her play tennis someday.
Naomi Osaka says she’s pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday. The former world No. 1 posted what she called “a little life update for 2023” on social media, including a picture of an ultrasound. The 25-year-old Osaka has been dating Cordae,...
Comments / 0