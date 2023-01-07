Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 51, Shelton 34
Adna 67, Kalama 20
Bainbridge 52, North Mason 31
Blanchet 64, Eastside Catholic 61
Bonney Lake 56, Silas 29
Bothell 56, Issaquah 42
Capital 49, River Ridge 36
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 44, Overlake School 34
Central Kitsap 45, Yelm 26
Central Valley 42, Ridgeline 30
Chiawana 53, Richland 45
Chief Sealth 41, Nathan Hale 21
Cle Elum/Roslyn 45, Goldendale 36
Colfax 59, Reardan 18
College Place 61, Wahluke 20
Colton 55, Garfield-Palouse 43
Columbia River 54, Hudson’s Bay 25
Colville 51, Medical Lake 32
Curlew 42, Cusick 23
Davenport 54, Kettle Falls 23
Davis 69, Wenatchee 34
Deer Park 58, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 48
Eastlake 43, Redmond 13
Eastside Prep 38, Bear Creek School 12
Eisenhower 46, Moses Lake 41
Ellensburg 80, Ephrata 13
Entiat 32, Soap Lake 28
Ferndale 52, Oak Harbor 36
Ferris 48, Cheney 38
Fife 51, Washington 7
Forks 71, Ocosta 29
Foster 84, Highline 15
Garfield 69, Holy Names 45
Gig Harbor 49, North Thurston 34
Glacier Peak 51, Lake Stevens 32
Grandview 74, Selah 44
Hanford 56, East Valley (Yakima) 52
Hazen 61, Interlake 27
Heritage 64, Mountain View 31
Hermiston, Ore. 66, Pasco 43
Ilwaco 73, Chief Leschi 49
Inchelium 41, Waterville-Mansfield 39
Ingraham 33, Rainier Beach 26
Juanita 64, Bellevue 57
Kamiak 55, Jackson 45
Kamiakin 64, Kennewick 44
Kelso 48, Evergreen (Vancouver) 41
King’s 50, Sultan 39
King’s Way Christian School 41, Stevenson 30
Kiona-Benton 31, Connell 27
Klickwood 50, Lyle-Wishram 18
La Conner 79, Concrete 2
Lake Roosevelt 87, Bridgeport 48
Lake Washington 53, Liberty 31
Lakes 61, Mount Tahoma 51
Lakeside (Seattle) 46, Ballard 31
Lewis and Clark 46, North Central 36
Liberty Christian 44, DeSales 41
Lincoln 70, Spanaway Lake 49
Lummi 61, Grace Academy 14
Mark Morris 52, Hockinson 45
Mary Knight 61, Wishkah Valley 32
Mead 60, Mt. Spokane 48
Meadowdale 57, Shorecrest 41
Mitchell/Spray, Ore. 50, Bickleton 15
Montesano 58, Ridgefield 29
Napavine 55, Onalaska 11
Naselle 57, Pe Ell 43
Nooksack Valley 66, Lynden Christian 52
North Creek 68, Newport-Bellevue 53
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 31
Oakesdale 61, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 40
Oakville 44, North River 16
Odessa 48, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 31
Okanogan 55, Liberty (Spangle) 47
Omak 66, Quincy 18
Orcas Island 37, Coupeville 30
Orting 48, Clover Park 47
Peninsula 68, Timberline 35
Pomeroy 67, Tekoa/Rosalia 29
Prosser 60, Othello 43
Providence Classical Christian 34, Shoreline Christian 22
Rainier 54, Winlock 25
River View 52, Dayton/Waitsburg 41
Sammamish 48, Renton 40
Seattle Academy 39, Bush 10
Sehome 74, Lakewood 40
Seton Catholic 59, La Center 38
Skyline 48, Inglemoor 35
Skyview 63, Union 57
South Bend 53, North Beach 33
St. George’s 43, Asotin 24
Steilacoom 39, Foss 12
Summit Sierra 61, Granite Falls 47
Sunnyside 64, Eastmont 24
Sunnyside Christian 54, Touchet 12
Tonasket 58, Liberty Bell 11
Toppenish 60, Naches Valley 42
Toutle Lake 54, Toledo 31
Trout Lake 48, Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 18
Tumwater 42, Black Hills 21
University Prep 36, Northwest School 26
W. F. West 64, Centralia 29
Wahkiakum 51, Morton/White Pass 40
Walla Walla 57, Southridge 33
Wapato 66, La Salle 21
Warden 64, Columbia (Burbank) 44
Washougal 43, Fort Vancouver 34
West Seattle 48, Seattle Prep 31
White River 68, Franklin Pierce 13
White Swan 72, Kittitas 29
Woodinville 68, Mount Si 47
Woodland 47, R.A. Long 26
Yakama Tribal 70, Prescott 7
Zillah 83, Royal 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Republic vs. Selkirk, ccd.
