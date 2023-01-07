Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 47, Odessa 44
Archbishop Murphy 65, Shorewood 59
Arlington 43, Marysville-Getchell 36
Bainbridge 68, North Mason 14
Bear Creek School 71, King’s 26
Bellevue 67, Juanita 48
Blanchet 49, Roosevelt 44
Capital 83, River Ridge 43
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 44, Lopez 40
Cedarcrest 49, Edmonds-Woodway 47
Central Kitsap 45, Yelm 26
Central Valley 58, Ridgeline 32
Chelan 84, Cascade (Leavenworth) 56
Clallam Bay 55, Chief Kitsap Academy 22
Cle Elum/Roslyn 77, Goldendale 31
Cleveland 69, Franklin 66
Clover Park 68, Orting 48
Colfax 64, Reardan 52
Columbia (Burbank) 84, Warden 44
Columbia (White Salmon) 46, Castle Rock 40
Colville 66, Medical Lake 56
Connell 49, Kiona-Benton 42
Cusick 57, Curlew 37
Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 49
Davis 79, Wenatchee 43
Dayton/Waitsburg 45, River View 33
DeSales 57, Liberty Christian 31
Deer Park 49, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 40
Eastlake 51, Redmond 15
Eastside Prep 54, Sultan 52
Eatonville 69, Montesano 47
Ellensburg 58, Ephrata 52
Entiat 51, Soap Lake 46
Ferris 59, Cheney 49
Foss 61, Steilacoom 48
Freeman 88, Newport 60
Garfield-Palouse 54, Colton 45
Gig Harbor 73, North Thurston 51
Hermiston, Ore. 71, Pasco 21
Highline 61, Foster 51
Houston St. Thomas, Texas 68, Gonzaga Prep 60
Hudson’s Bay 63, Columbia River 60
Inchelium 62, Columbia (Hunters) 51
Ingraham 53, Ballard 46
Interlake 52, Hazen 44
Issaquah 82, Bothell 40
Jackson 79, Kamiak 59
Kamiakin 55, Kennewick 47
La Center 63, Seton Catholic 54
La Conner 67, Concrete 27
La Salle 63, Wapato 52
Lake Roosevelt 74, Bridgeport 38
Lewis and Clark 48, North Central 32
Liberty 73, Lake Washington 64
Liberty Bell 72, Tonasket 43
Lincoln 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 47
Lincoln 54, Spanaway Lake 49
Lummi 79, Grace Academy 46
Lyle-Wishram 48, Klickwood 46
Lynden Christian 73, Nooksack Valley 52
Mark Morris 90, Hockinson 53
Meadowdale 57, Shorecrest 41
Moses Lake 59, Eisenhower 54
Moses Lake Christian Academy 55, Riverside Christian 53
Mount Si 78, Woodinville 57
Mount Tahoma 72, Lakes 59
Mountain View 70, Heritage 53
Mt. Spokane 57, Mead 38
Naselle-grays River Valley Jr Sr High Schools 60, Pe Ell 46
Nathan Hale 46, Chief Sealth 37
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 55, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 52
Northwest School 51, Seattle Academy 49
Oak Harbor 56, Ferndale 43
Oakesdale 75, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 65
Oakville 85, North River 16
Okanogan 71, Liberty (Spangle) 60
Omak 69, Quincy 65
Orcas Island 67, Coupeville 64
Overlake School 65, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 51
Pomeroy 67, Tekoa/Rosalia 60
Prosser 86, Othello 52
Renton 61, Sammamish 58
Richland 83, Chiawana 61
Sehome 66, Lakewood 48
Selah 71, Grandview 67
Selkirk 57, Republic 56
Shoreline Christian 52, Providence Classical Christian 50
Silas 60, Bonney Lake 51
Skyline 92, Inglemoor 51
Southridge 60, Walla Walla 59
Springdale 82, Valley Christian 24
St. George’s 60, Asotin 41
Summit Sierra 61, Granite Falls 47
Sunnyside 60, Eastmont 48
Sunnyside Christian 77, Touchet 42
Tenino 62, Hoquiam 47
Timberline 79, Peninsula 52
Toppenish 62, Naches Valley 50
Tulalip Heritage 49, Fellowship Christian 44
Tumwater 53, Black Hills 38
Union 61, Skyview 41
University Prep 63, Bush 58
Wahluke 83, College Place 57
Washington 64, Fife 58
West Seattle 48, Seattle Prep 44
White River 66, Franklin Pierce 62
White Swan 54, Kittitas 51
Wishkah Valley 40, Mary Knight 38
Yakama Tribal 72, Prescott 25
Zillah 69, Royal 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
