Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 47, Odessa 44

Archbishop Murphy 65, Shorewood 59

Arlington 43, Marysville-Getchell 36

Bainbridge 68, North Mason 14

Bear Creek School 71, King’s 26

Bellevue 67, Juanita 48

Blanchet 49, Roosevelt 44

Capital 83, River Ridge 43

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 44, Lopez 40

Cedarcrest 49, Edmonds-Woodway 47

Central Kitsap 45, Yelm 26

Central Valley 58, Ridgeline 32

Chelan 84, Cascade (Leavenworth) 56

Clallam Bay 55, Chief Kitsap Academy 22

Cle Elum/Roslyn 77, Goldendale 31

Cleveland 69, Franklin 66

Clover Park 68, Orting 48

Colfax 64, Reardan 52

Columbia (Burbank) 84, Warden 44

Columbia (White Salmon) 46, Castle Rock 40

Colville 66, Medical Lake 56

Connell 49, Kiona-Benton 42

Cusick 57, Curlew 37

Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 49

Davis 79, Wenatchee 43

Dayton/Waitsburg 45, River View 33

DeSales 57, Liberty Christian 31

Deer Park 49, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 40

Eastlake 51, Redmond 15

Eastside Prep 54, Sultan 52

Eatonville 69, Montesano 47

Ellensburg 58, Ephrata 52

Entiat 51, Soap Lake 46

Ferris 59, Cheney 49

Foss 61, Steilacoom 48

Freeman 88, Newport 60

Garfield-Palouse 54, Colton 45

Gig Harbor 73, North Thurston 51

Hermiston, Ore. 71, Pasco 21

Highline 61, Foster 51

Houston St. Thomas, Texas 68, Gonzaga Prep 60

Hudson’s Bay 63, Columbia River 60

Inchelium 62, Columbia (Hunters) 51

Ingraham 53, Ballard 46

Interlake 52, Hazen 44

Issaquah 82, Bothell 40

Jackson 79, Kamiak 59

Kamiakin 55, Kennewick 47

La Center 63, Seton Catholic 54

La Conner 67, Concrete 27

La Salle 63, Wapato 52

Lake Roosevelt 74, Bridgeport 38

Lewis and Clark 48, North Central 32

Liberty 73, Lake Washington 64

Liberty Bell 72, Tonasket 43

Lincoln 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 47

Lincoln 54, Spanaway Lake 49

Lummi 79, Grace Academy 46

Lyle-Wishram 48, Klickwood 46

Lynden Christian 73, Nooksack Valley 52

Mark Morris 90, Hockinson 53

Meadowdale 57, Shorecrest 41

Moses Lake 59, Eisenhower 54

Moses Lake Christian Academy 55, Riverside Christian 53

Mount Si 78, Woodinville 57

Mount Tahoma 72, Lakes 59

Mountain View 70, Heritage 53

Mt. Spokane 57, Mead 38

Naselle-grays River Valley Jr Sr High Schools 60, Pe Ell 46

Nathan Hale 46, Chief Sealth 37

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 55, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 52

Northwest School 51, Seattle Academy 49

Oak Harbor 56, Ferndale 43

Oakesdale 75, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 65

Oakville 85, North River 16

Okanogan 71, Liberty (Spangle) 60

Omak 69, Quincy 65

Orcas Island 67, Coupeville 64

Overlake School 65, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 51

Pomeroy 67, Tekoa/Rosalia 60

Prosser 86, Othello 52

Renton 61, Sammamish 58

Richland 83, Chiawana 61

Sehome 66, Lakewood 48

Selah 71, Grandview 67

Selkirk 57, Republic 56

Shoreline Christian 52, Providence Classical Christian 50

Silas 60, Bonney Lake 51

Skyline 92, Inglemoor 51

Southridge 60, Walla Walla 59

Springdale 82, Valley Christian 24

St. George’s 60, Asotin 41

Summit Sierra 61, Granite Falls 47

Sunnyside 60, Eastmont 48

Sunnyside Christian 77, Touchet 42

Tenino 62, Hoquiam 47

Timberline 79, Peninsula 52

Toppenish 62, Naches Valley 50

Tulalip Heritage 49, Fellowship Christian 44

Tumwater 53, Black Hills 38

Union 61, Skyview 41

University Prep 63, Bush 58

Wahluke 83, College Place 57

Washington 64, Fife 58

West Seattle 48, Seattle Prep 44

White River 66, Franklin Pierce 62

White Swan 54, Kittitas 51

Wishkah Valley 40, Mary Knight 38

Yakama Tribal 72, Prescott 25

Zillah 69, Royal 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

