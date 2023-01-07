Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Roll Call Online
Porter announces 2024 run for Feinstein seat in Senate
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is jumping into the state’s 2024 Senate race, not waiting for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to decide whether to retire. “The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate the place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged,” Porter said in a video message announcing her candidacy. “California needs a warrior in Washington."
Roll Call Online
Progressive Caucus starts year with bigger roster, focus on unity
Ideological infighting and internal battles have long been a part of politics. But this year, while some conservative Republicans staged a revolt against the leader of their party until their demands were met, progressive Democrats in the House are pitching unity. The Congressional Progressive Caucus starts 2023 with a bigger...
Roll Call Online
House GOP sets up panel to probe government ‘weaponization’
House Republicans on Tuesday established a select subcommittee to investigate the “weaponization” of the federal government. It will have the power to investigate executive branch agencies and their ties to private sector entities and have oversight of ongoing criminal probes. The House voted 221-211, along party lines, to...
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Roll Call Online
Rep. Arrington gets Steering Committee nod for House Budget gavel
Texas GOP Rep. Jodey C. Arrington is poised to become the next House Budget chair, after the Republican Steering Committee recommended him for the post Monday. The full Republican Conference still has to ratify the steering panel’s recommendation, which could come as soon as Tuesday, but that’s typically just a formality.
Roll Call Online
Texas Republican moves to impeach Homeland Security chief
A House Republican from Texas has filed articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Republicans ramp up oversight of the Biden administration’s border policies. Rep. Pat Fallon, a second-term congressman whose district is near Dallas, filed the resolution Monday, after which it was referred to the...
Roll Call Online
Peters will run Senate Democrats’ campaign arm again
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters will chair the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for a second cycle, as Democrats face a more difficult election map in 2024. Peters led the campaign arm for the last two years, and Democrats increased their majority to 51 seats with Sen. John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota and Alex Padilla of California will serve as vice chairs, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in a statement.
Roll Call Online
House lawmakers call for a freer C-SPAN. But is that what they actually want?
There were no rules in the House chamber last week, and C-SPAN made the most of it. Republicans’ multiday ordeal to select a speaker of the House — Kevin McCarthy ultimately won early Saturday morning, on the 15th ballot — left the chamber without an active rules package.
Roll Call Online
McCarthy concessions raise stakes on budget, debt limit
The deal between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors lays a foundation for the massive spending cuts that some want, but it also sets up a daunting challenge for GOP lawmakers who want to keep the government functioning after winning control of the House. By increasing the difficulty of...
Roll Call Online
For new GOP House majority, a focus on abortion messaging
The House GOP majority plans to vote this week on three measures aimed at emphasizing its opposition to abortion, including a rules package that will fast-track consideration of legislation permanently banning federal funding of abortion. It's also scheduled to vote later this week on a bill addressing GOP concerns about...
Roll Call Online
Ethics group seeks investigation of Santos campaign finances
Freshman Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who became embroiled in scandal after news reports cast doubt on his stated biography and on his campaign expenditures, faced yet another complaint Monday. The Campaign Legal Center, a Washington group that focuses on political money laws, filed a 50-page complaint with...
Roll Call Online
GOP urges ‘damage assessment’ after classified documents found at Biden office
Corrected 3:01 p.m. | Republicans are escalating their calls for swift federal action after the Justice Department announced that classified documents were found at the University of Pennsylvania office of President Joe Biden, arguing he should receive the same treatment as Donald Trump. Federal officials and Biden attorneys said he...
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court weighs union actions and federal labor law
The Supreme Court expressed skepticism during oral arguments Tuesday that a company should not be able to sue a union in state court for damage caused during a strike, in a case that unions say could curtail a federal labor law meant to protect their actions. The dispute stems from...
Roll Call Online
FAA outage sparks bipartisan concern in Congress
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill will investigate a Federal Aviation Administration outage that caused thousands of flight delays early Wednesday morning as part of their discussions of upcoming FAA reauthorization legislation. The FAA on Wednesday announced on Twitter an outage of its information and operations notification system, called the Notice to...
Roll Call Online
‘Addicted’ to infrastructure, DeFazio returns to Oregon for good
Peter DeFazio says he is leaving Congress with a self-diagnosed addiction to transportation policy. Having decided not to seek reelection in 2022, he just completed his 36 years in Congress with a bang — as chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at a remarkably productive period for addressing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.
