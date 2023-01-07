Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Falls 52, Buhl 12
Blackfoot 62, Idaho Falls 58
Deary 49, St. John Bosco 17
Greenleaf 36, Victory Charter 14
Highland 46, Preston 15
Minico 55, Burley 37
Nezperce 51, Kootenai 13
Oakley 39, Gooding 14
Pocatello 54, Century 39
Post Falls 78, Lewiston 50
Raft River 68, Castleford 22
Rigby 53, Madison 28
Rockland 65, N. Gem 14
Sandpoint 59, Lakeland 40
Skyline 76, Hillcrest 74
Tri-Valley 40, Garden Valley 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
